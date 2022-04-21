ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seeing Red: How To Rock The Red Hair Trend, As Told By Experts –– Shop Now

By Carly Tennes
 2 days ago
Over the past several months, Hollywood has been seeing red with celebrities including Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Euphoria stars like Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and Barbie Ferreira all sporting auburn hues. But you don't need to be famous to rock what has quickly become one of 2022's hottest hair trends. From finding your perfect red to proper maintenance, here's everything you need to know before going ginger.

  • Commitment Is Key
  • Set A Shade
  • Listen To The Label

Commitment Is Key

Source: @barbieferreria/Instagram

Although auburn strands may be red hot this spring, the process of actually going ginger isn't as simple as a quick trip to the salon. "Dyed red hair is prone to fade and is high-maintenance, requiring a lot of upkeep," celebrity hairstylist Arsen Gurgov recently explained to InStyle.

The reason why red seemingly requires more upkeep than your average dye job, Gurov said, comes down to good old chemistry. "The red hair molecule is larger than most other hair color molecules including blonde and brunette hues, so the dye has difficulty penetrating the hair shaft," he said. "Instead, it sits on the surface of the hair allowing it to wash out faster."

As such, going red requires several extra steps like washing with cool water, avoiding excessive heat and over-shampooing, as well as penciling in your colorist every four weeks.

​"If your hair is dyed red, you should be prepared to visit the salon every four weeks to maintain the vibrancy of the color," the stylist continued. "Most people mistakenly think they can wait longer in-between appointments."

Set A Shade

Source: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram

Once you’ve decided you can stand the heat of fiery locks, the next step is selecting a shade. With the world of red ranging from soft strawberry blondes to bold, fire engine hues, settling on a color can seem like a daunting task. Yet understanding your skin’s undertones can offer clues about which shade of red is right for you.

While colors like cinnamon and peach generally flatter those with cool skin tones, people with warm undertones can rock bolder, brighter crimson shades. Meanwhile, those with more neutral skin tones can pretty much pull off any red they please.

"The great thing about red is the versatility and shade range — you may be able to pull off multiple shades of reds and coppers especially if you have a neutral skin tone," colorist Aaron Bradford told The Zoe Report, adding that he suggests "rich reds" for people with deeper skin tones, as they "look especially stunning and draw the eye."

Not sure of where you fall on this spectrum? Check out the color of your veins.

"Look at your wrist in bright indirect light: cool tones will show blue/purple, neutral tones will show blue/green, warm tones will show green/olive," Bradford explained. "Warm tones of skin will visibly appear red, orange, or yellow (golden) while cool tones will have somewhat blue, green or violet tints."

And if you happen to have both hues, "you are most likely neutral meaning you have a mixture," the colorist noted.

Listen To The Label

Source: @kendalljenner/Instagram

After you’ve settled on your perfect shade and made monthly appointments with your colorist, the next step is maintaining your brand new rosy hue, selecting products that help keep your hair ravishingly red.

"Stick to all products that cater specifically to hair-color,” colorist Rachel Bodt told Allure, adding that heat-protecting products are also a must if you regularly reach for hot tools. “If you don't, it can end in a lot of color fading and possible damage."

ARE THE TOP 20 SEXIEST REDHEADS IN HOLLYWOOD REAL OR FAKE?

To hair transformation specialist Lucille Javier , Shu Uemura’s Cleansing Oil shampoo and conditioner fits the bill. "I love and always recommend Shu's delicate cleansing oil shampoo and conditioner for my redheads," she explained to Total Beauty . "You can wash you hair and feel comfortable that your hair color will be safe.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PcyEv_0fGAYRkR00

Shu Uemura’s Cleansing Oil Shampoo retails for $58 shuuemuraartofhair-usa.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31oFUq_0fGAYRkR00

Shu Uemura’s Cleansing Oil Conditioner retails for $59 at shuuemuraartofhair-usa.com.

