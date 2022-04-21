ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Deebo Samuel Calls Out Adam Schefter on IG, Then Deletes It

By Joseph Salvador
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

He refuted a report and even tagged the ESPN insider in his post before quickly deleting it.

In a since-deleted post on his Instagram story, 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel refuted ESPN’s Adam Schefter’s report that location is one of the reasons why he requested a trade . On Thursday morning, Schefter reported as to why Samuel wants out of San Francisco while on NFL Live .

“My understanding is, and we’d have to hear from Deebo himself, I’m sure there are a multitude of factors as to why he would like to be traded, but I think one of them is the fact that he simply prefers to be closer to home, South Carolina, not out West in California,” Schefter said. “I think he’d like to be closer to home somehow.”

Not long after it aired, Samuel took to Instagram to dismiss the notion that location was a reason he wanted a trade and even tagged Schefter while adding some laughing emojis.

“@AdamSchefter HILARIOUS,” he said. “MANE SAID BECAUSE I WANT TO BE CLOSE TO HOME.”

Samuel swiftly deleted the post, and strangely enough, he did the same thing earlier in the week. When reports of his request for a trade began to surface, he tweeted that  “reporters jobs is to make stories,” seemingly refuting the reports. He deleted the tweet shortly after .

He’s been fairly active on Twitter since the news of him wanting out of San Francisco broke Wednesday. Multiple people on Twitter caught Samuel liking a tweet saying he would look good in a Cowboys uniform, something that he unliked soon after. And he also liked tweets from Jeff Darlington and Ian Rapoport reporting that he requested a trade, so it appears he approves of some of the reports.

For more San Francisco 49ers coverage, go to All 49ers .

