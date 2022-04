used car lot photoPhoto by Manoj Prasad (Creative Commons) The price of used cars in Washington state has increased so much that Senator Cantwell, Chair of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, took to the Senate floor to call attention to soaring used car prices. For the most part, the shortage in new cars is caused in part by the semiconductor chip shortage. Information from the Washington Auto Dealers Association over the past two years says that the average price of used cars rose by 41% in Spokane and 33.9% in Yakima and the Tri-Cities.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 15 HOURS AGO