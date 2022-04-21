ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady County, NY

Free child seat safety checks in Columbia, Rensselaer, Schenectady Co.

By Sarah Darmanjian
 2 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 )- The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announced free child seat safety checks in Columbia, Rensselaer, and Schenectady Counties on Saturday, April 23. DMV said the checks are part of a yearlong initiative to offer them for free, through partnerships within local communities.

DMV said certified child passenger safety technicians will perform all checks. They will also be educating parents and caregivers on the proper way to install child car seats.

Child safety seat checks April 23

Columbia County

Mellenville Firehouse, 33 County Route 9, Mellenville from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. For more information, contact Deputy Joseph Kilmer at (518) 828-3344 or joseph.kilmer@columbiacountysheriff.us.

Rensselaer County

West Sand Lake Fire House, 3697 New York Highway 43, West Sand Lake from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, contact Technical Sergeant Donald Fougere at (518) 783-3258 or gtraffic@troopers.ny.gov.

Schenectady County

Beukendaal Fire Department, 501 Sacandaga Road, Glenville from 12-3 p.m. For more information, contact Mark Agostino at (518) 384-0123 or magostino@townofglenville.org.

Parents or caregivers who cannot make it to one of the checks on Saturday can make an appointment at a local fitting station. Local stations can be found on the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee’s website .

A list of upcoming events can also be found online. Information on how to pick the right seat for your child can be found on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website, as well as videos on how to properly install child seats.

Troy heroin dealer sentenced to 6+ years in prison

Sherrod Johnson, known by some as "Rod", age 28, of Troy, was sentenced Tuesday to 81 months in prison for possessing and intending to distribute heroin on separate occasions in 2019 and 2020, and for possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime in 2020.
TROY, NY
Albany PD: 18 arrested with drugs, guns, money

The Albany Police Department and Marshals, arrested 18 people this past week after executing several search warrants across the City of Albany. This comes after Albany Police addressed drug trafficking and gang activity along the Central Avenue corridor in Albany.
ALBANY, NY
