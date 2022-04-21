Local organizations show appreciation to volunteers

For many local organizations, volunteers are the primary way to keep their services in the community.

This week for National Volunteer Appreciation Week, those organizations are saying thank you to their volunteers.

Fontaine Glenn was live at the Humane Society with more on the importance of celebrating volunteers.

For all the volunteers out there, thank you for giving your time to nonprofits.

At Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania, volunteers pack boxes throughout the week in order to feed needy families, veterans and the elderly.

The food bank showed appreciation for its volunteers by having a table of snacks and a collection of pictures on a slideshow. The food bank also handed out an Easter-themed raffle with local restaurant gift cards.

At the Erie Humane Society, hundreds of volunteers help find animals loving homes. Volunteers also are key to having a local volunteer fire department.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, volunteer numbers began decreasing. Two years later, the problem continues.

A local Fire Chief tells us they have gotten a handful more volunteers, but are still in urgent need for more.

Click here or call 814-899-6704 for more information in volunteering at the Wesleyville Fire Hose Company.

