ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Local organizations show appreciation to volunteers

By Fontaine Glenn
YourErie
YourErie
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09XtGY_0fGAVsqn00

For many local organizations, volunteers are the primary way to keep their services in the community.

This week for National Volunteer Appreciation Week, those organizations are saying thank you to their volunteers.

Fontaine Glenn was live at the Humane Society with more on the importance of celebrating volunteers.

City leaders work to combat teen gun violence

For all the volunteers out there, thank you for giving your time to nonprofits.

At Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania, volunteers pack boxes throughout the week in order to feed needy families, veterans and the elderly.

The food bank showed appreciation for its volunteers by having a table of snacks and a collection of pictures on a slideshow. The food bank also handed out an Easter-themed raffle with local restaurant gift cards.

At the Erie Humane Society, hundreds of volunteers help find animals loving homes. Volunteers also are key to having a local volunteer fire department.

Snack manufacturer expansion benefits Erie community

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, volunteer numbers began decreasing. Two years later, the problem continues.

A local Fire Chief tells us they have gotten a handful more volunteers, but are still in urgent need for more.

Click here or call 814-899-6704 for more information in volunteering at the Wesleyville Fire Hose Company.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Local organization spreads disability awareness

A local organization and their supporting agencies gathered on April 22 to spread awareness about disabilities in the Erie community. Voices for Independence gathered for their sixth year to spread awareness about Disability Awareness Day at the Millcreek Mall. The goal was to provide greater awareness to the Erie community to understand the ever-changing status […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Millcreek Police seeking department store thieves

UPDATE: Millcreek Police Department says the suspects have been identified. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Millcreek Township Police Department is seeking two suspects from an alleged theft at a local department store. According to the police, two males allegedly stole $400 worth of clothing from Boscov’s on Peach Street in Erie. The alleged theft happened in the […]
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Erie, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Erie, PA
Erie, PA
Society
Kingsport Times-News

Volunteer organization asks students to take the YES Challenge

Connections Network is sponsoring the Youth Engaged in Service Challenge, which will provide a mini-grant to middle school and high school students in Hawkins and Hancock counties to better the lives of older adults. The YES Challenge is a service competition that requires teams of three or more students to...
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Bakersfield Californian

SNAP! — Bakersfield Angels volunteer appreciation event

Bakersfield Angels held a volunteer appreciation event at Coconut Joe’s on Feb. 16. The evening featured dinner, drinks, stories of impact and dueling pianos. There were 110 volunteers in attendance. These volunteers wrap community around children, youth and families experiencing foster care in Kern County.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourErie

Child, 7, dies after being shot in the head on Erie’s east side

Update 5 p.m.: The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed to Action News that the 7-year-old has died from his injuries. A Condemn the Violence event will be held Monday, April 18 at 7:30 p.m. at the corner of Downing and Prospect streets. Erie Police continue to investigate a shooting near Downing Ave. and […]
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Fire Hose#Charity#The Humane Society#The Erie Humane Society#Snack#Nexstar Media Inc
YourErie

Shooting victim to be remembered by musical tribute

A 7-year old boy will be remembered with a musical tribute. The Erie High School Marching Band will honor Antonio Yarger with a performance of “Rocky” on Saturday, April 23, 2022. A post on the Erie High School Marching Band’s Facebook page invites all available band members and community members to join. The post went […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Fight on East Lake Road lands three in Erie City Jail

Three men are now in the Erie City Jail awaiting arraignment after assaulting a 22-year-old on East Lake Road. Erie Police were called to the scene of 1150 East Lake Road on April 16 around 6 p.m. for a fight. When police arrived on scene they found five males beating up a 22-year-old male. Surveillance […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Police probe shooting on Erie’s east side

Erie Police have confirmed that a 7-year-old boy was shot around 7:45 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of Downing Ave. Early Friday, the victim was transported to a hospital in Pittsburgh. At this time, the suspect’s age is unknown. Because the victim is so young, Erie Police are encouraging parents to be more involved […]
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Charities
YourErie

ESD employee accused of drunk driving, other charges

An Erie School District employee is accused of driving drunk in Ohio with a loaded gun in his car. According to court paperwork, 48-year-old Brian Page was arrested by Ohio State Patrol at 12:30 a.m. on April 10 in Lake County. Court records state Page had a 0.179 blood alcohol content. He pleaded not guilty […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Man in critical condition following early morning shooting

Erie Police are investigating a reported shooting that took place overnight on the 100 block of East 23rd Street. When police arrived on scene at 137 East 23rd Street around 3:15 a.m., they found a man unresponsive inside the house. Officers performed life saving measures before EMS arrived on scene. It was during these life […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Driver flees scene of overnight rollover accident

A rollover accident near the intersection of West 7th and Cascade streets happened in Erie overnight. It happened just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. That’s when police say two cars collided, flipping one of them onto its roof.  The driver of the flipped car reportedly fled the scene. Erie Police are looking for that driver. No […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Man arrested for shooting outside Buffalo Rd. gas station

A man has been arrested following a shooting at a Buffalo Road gas station. Erie City Police responded to a shooting in the 1500 block of Buffalo Road early Monday morning. One suspect is now in custody. Erie Police arrested Joseph Campbell, 39, following the shooting outside a Speed Check gas station on Buffalo Road. […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Ukrainian refugees in Erie settle in to new way of life

Area relief agencies continue to prepare for Ukrainian refugees, part of President Biden’s 100,000 person relocation plan. In the meantime, the refugees who are already in Erie are settling into a new way of life. You can’t blame 25-year-old Neyla Parseniuk for being a little worried about how she would be welcomed in America after […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie County Judge writes fifth book on unsolved murders

A local Judge has written his fifth book on infamous Erie murders. Before writing “Erie’s Sensational Murder Trials,” Judge Dan Brabender wrote about Cathedral Prep football state championships. His fifth book follows nine murder cases in Erie from 1895 to 1997. Judge Brabender says there was something that pulled him in that got him to […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

YourErie

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy