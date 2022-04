Teachers have debated how to tackle the growing problem of “incel” culture in schools, as seven in 10 said they have experienced misogyny at work.At the NASUWT teaching union’s annual conference in Birmingham, teachers voted to lobby the Government to recognise misogyny as a hate crime, and for it to be compulsory for schools to teach pupils about sexism.The motion originally called for the union to consider the incel movement – which stands for “involuntary celibate”, whose followers promote hatred of women online – to be recognised as an extremist group.Union member Claire Ward said singling the movement out in...

