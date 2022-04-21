ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Woman falls head-first into pit toilet after dropping phone and has to be rescued by fire crews who give her hazmat suit

By G. P. Rodriguez
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YBTpC_0fGAUk8q00

A WOMAN who fell head-first into a pit toilet after dropping her phone in it had to be rescued by fire crews and given a hazmat suit.

First-responders were called to the scene on Tuesday after the California woman became stuck in the vault toilet at Olympic National Forest in Washington state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NBcOg_0fGAUk8q00
A woman had to be rescued after falling into a pit toilet while trying to retrieve her cellphone Credit: Brinnon Fire Department/Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28IU3F_0fGAUk8q00
The accident happened on Tuesday at Olympic National Forest in Washington state. Credit: Getty

The woman told rescuers she dropped her cellphone while she was using the toilet, which she tried to take apart in order to retrieve the phone.

When she wasn't able to take it apart, she used her dog leash to try to fish it out from the pit, according to the Brinnon Fire Department

And her attempts didn't stop there.

The woman reportedly then tried to use the leashes to lower herself into the pit. But the leashes weren't strong enough and she fell to the vault head-first.

After spending 20 minutes trying to get out, she used her retrieved phone to call 911.

The Brinnon Fire Department and Quilcene Fire Rescue responded to the incident and made a makeshift "cribbing platform" to bring the woman up.

"The crews made a makeshift cribbing platform by passing them down to the patient," said the fire department.

"After making it tall enough for her to stand on, the crew pulled the victim to safety."

The woman was eventually pulled out and reported being uninjured.

Officials then washed her down and gave her a Hazmat suit, recommending that she seek medical attention after being exposed to human waste.

However, she reportedly declined, as "she only wanted to leave," according to the fire crew.

After thanking first-responders, the woman, who is in her 40s, apparently continued on her way back to California.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

"The patient was extremely fortunate not to be overcome by toxic gases or sustain injury," said the fire department.

Vault toilets are waterless and don't flush, with the waste kept in airtight containers underground.

They are typically found at campgrounds and hiking trails.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 3

Related
The Independent

Terrifying California hot air balloon crash caught on video

A dramatic video captured the terrifying moment that a hot air balloon crashed into a California field in high winds.TikTok user Nicholas McCall was on his first ever balloon ride when the aircraft’s pilot was forced to crash-land it near Perris, California, 70 miles southeast of Los Angeles.“My hot air balloon experience was going great until the winds picked up,” Mr McCall wrote in the caption for the video posted to the social media platform.“Everybody hang on. Everybody hang on and stay in the basket,” the pilot can be heard shouting. “In the basket with me. Stay on. Stay on. Stay...
ACCIDENTS
KIRO 7 Seattle

Fife commercial building destroyed in fire

FIFE, Wash. — Crews are investigating an early morning fire that destroyed a commercial building in Fife Saturday, according to the Tacoma Fire Department. The fire broke out at the building located in the 1200 block of 46th Avenue East just after 3 a.m. As of 5:38 a.m., firefighters...
FIFE, WA
Whiskey Riff

California Woman Rescued From Toilet At Olympic National Forest After Chasing Phone That Fell In

Talk about a rather shitty situation to be in (sorry, I had to). But unfortunately, Fox 10 says that this happened. The woman, who was not named, told rescuers she dropped her phone down into the vault toilet at Mount Walker in Olympic National Forest (Quilcene, Washington) while she was using that bathroom. Thankfully, her first move was not to dive on in. Instead she thought it was time to be a plumber and take apart the toilet.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
State
California State
State
Washington State
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Washington, CA
Daily Mail

Haunting final photo of missing Mexican girl, 18, shows her standing alone by darkened roadside shortly before she vanished, as driver who took the snap is arrested

A haunting photo shows an 18 year-old girl standing on a remote road in Mexico shortly before she vanished without a trace. Authorities in the northeastern Mexico state of Nuevo León are continuing the frantic search for Debanhi Escobar after she disappeared following a night of partying with two girl friends in the city of Escobedo on April 8.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazmat Suit#Accident#Quilcene Fire Rescue
People

Car Carrying 6 Okla. Girls Came to 'Rolling Stop' Before They Were Killed in Crash, Authorities Say

The car carrying six female students, who were killed in a car crash earlier this week, came to a "rolling stop" at a nearby traffic sign before the accident, authorities say. Witnesses said the 2015 Chevrolet Spark involved in the crash had stopped behind another vehicle at the stop sign but did not stop itself before attempting a left-hand turn while entering United States Highway 377, according to a news release shared Thursday by the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety obtained by PEOPLE.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
KRON4 News

Missing baby found near Nevada border

MOUNTAIN VIEW (KRON) – The 5-month-old police are calling Baby Aitana has been found, 10 miles from the Nevada border, according to police. Aitana was found with her mother, 21-year-old Veronica Lara Ramirez, and the man Ramirez left Mountain View with on Tuesday. Ramirez was taken into custody. Police had been asking people if they’d […]
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
CBS News

4-year-old girl dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey while mother watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
People

New Details About Deadliest Catch Cast Member Todd Kochutin's Fishing Accident Death Emerge

Deadliest Catch lost one of their own in 2021 — and new details about the death have surfaced. Todd Kochutin, who was featured on the Discovery reality series, died in February 2021 at the age of 30. Kochutin's obituary confirmed he sustained injuries while fishing aboard the F/V Patricia Lee, but new video footage shared by Discovery UK shows the intensity of the ship as the crew learned of his passing.
ACCIDENTS
Nashville News Hub

Mother left her 12-year-old daughter to care for her 1-year-old brother for more than 1 month in a filthy hotel room with broken bottles on the floor and drugs in plain view

Mother pulled her 12-year-old daughter from school to care for her 1-year-old brother full-time. She left both her kids in a filthy hotel room for an extended period of time. Both children appeared malnourished and filthy. The 1-year-old boy was sleeping in a soiled diaper. Authorities reportedly found broken bottles on the floor, drugs in plain view, slime in the refrigerator and moldy food haphazardly strewn throughout. The 12-year-old girl said that her mom didn’t provide her with adequate food for her baby brother, so she fed the boy with macaroni and cheese.
NASHVILLE, TN
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
400K+
Followers
20K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy