ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

'Outrageous and inexcusable': Pelosi slams FAA for Capitol plane scare

By Luke Barr
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KjKEK_0fGATiLB00

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is slamming the Federal Aviation Administration for a plane scare that triggered a frantic evacuation of the U.S. Capitol Wednesday night.

She blamed the FAA for not notifying U.S. Capitol Police that a U.S. Army plane would be flying in restricted airspace near the Capitol -- carrying parachute jumpers taking part in a demonstration at nearby Nationals Park.

"The Federal Aviation Administration's apparent failure to notify Capitol Police of the pre-planned flyover Nationals Stadium is outrageous and inexcusable," Pelosi said in a statement released by her office. "The unnecessary panic caused by this apparent negligence was particularly harmful for Members, staff and institutional workers still grappling with the trauma of the attack on their workplace on January 6th."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rle1Z_0fGATiLB00
Alex Brandon/AP - PHOTO: The U.S. Army Parachute Team the Golden Knights descend into National Park before a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the Arizona Diamondbacks, April 20, 2022, in Washington, D.C.

On Jan. 6, the Capitol was breached by supporters of then President Donald Trump and poor information sharing was seen by at least one congressional committee as an intelligence failure by law enforcement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fBWeX_0fGATiLB00
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: The Capitol, March 1, 2022.

The Capitol Police and other federal law enforcement entities have vowed to be better about information sharing and since that day every incident on Capitol Hill has been met with a large police presence and show of force.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZYwb0_0fGATiLB00
Alex Brandon/AP - PHOTO: The U.S. Army Parachute Team the Golden Knights descend into National Park before a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the Arizona Diamondbacks, April 20, 2022, in Washington, D.C.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Capitol Police sent an alert about an aircraft intrusion, calling for an urgent evacuation of the U.S. Capitol

A short time later, U.S. Capitol Police sent another notice that the aircraft no longer posed a threat.

"As soon as it was determined that we were not given advanced notice of an approved flight, our officers followed USCP policies and procedures and immediately led everyone safely out of the Congressional building," Capitol Police said in a statement on Thursday. "It is extremely unusual not to be made aware of a flight in advance."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YTES1_0fGATiLB00
Alex Brandon/AP - PHOTO: The U.S. Army Parachute Team the Golden Knights descend into National Park before a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the Arizona Diamondbacks, April 20, 2022, in Washington, D.C.

The agency noted the last time they had an evacuation due to an aircraft was in 2014, adding the decision to evacuate the Capitol is one they don't take lightly.

Capitol Police confirmed that the plane was a military flight by the Golden Knights Parachute Team for Military Appreciation night at Nationals Park.

Army parachutists landed on the field just before first pitch between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Washington Nationals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNFjX_0fGATiLB00
Alex Brandon/AP - PHOTO: The U.S. Army Parachute Team the Golden Knights descend into National Park before a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the Arizona Diamondbacks, April 20, 2022, in Washington, D.C.

The Army’s Recruiting Command says its initial review of Wednesday night's incident has found that the Golden Knights parachute team filed all the appropriate FAA documentation and received proper FAA approval for their flight plan last night over Nationals Park.

“The team also confirmed the pilots established and maintained communication with the FAA prior to and throughout the operation,” says an Army spokesperson in a statement on Thursday.

The FAA has not responded to ABC News request for comment.

ABC News' Sarah Shales, Mariam Khan and Luis Martinez contributed to this report.

Comments / 12

AP_000607.36a9bd4c26ec459eb7ddfc22eb188bcd.1357
2d ago

Seen better picture on the back of a iodine bottle ☠️☠️ your an embarrassment to our country and your self! What a loser!! Way worse than any virus 🦠

Reply
2
Related
Daily Mail

'If your wife is an admitted and proud contributor to a coup, maybe you should weigh that in your ethical standards': Pelosi tears into Clarence Thomas when asked if he should resign over wife Ginni's texts

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi slammed Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas at her Thursday press conference when asked if he should resign over his wife Ginni's texts. She first said of Thomas, 'I don't think he ever should have been appointed,' before expressing that she thought Congress should look into a provision of the House-passed H.R. 1 that would create a code of ethics for Supreme Court justices.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

After series of gaffes Marjorie Taylor Greene is ridiculed for calling Ketanji Brown Jackson ‘ignorant’

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is facing blowback on Twitter that could soon translate to real-life consequences after a stunning attack aimed at Ketanji Brown Jackson and those supporting her confirmation to the Supreme Court.The far-right Georgia congresswoman used the deluge of accusations raised by Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee claiming that Ms Jackson was too lenient in the sentencing of those convicted of having child sexual abuse images to go a step further and directly condemn Ms Jackson’s supporters as “pro-pedophile”, specifically naming three GOP senators who have announced their intentions to vote for Ms Jackson.During her comments,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Ted Cruz just handed Democrats a gift for the midterms — if they're willing to use it

There was so much to say about Senator Ted Cruz after his bizarre line of questions at the Senate confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson last week. Many, for good reason, focused on how the episode showed that Cruz has transitioned from an "unctuous asshole" to an aggressively deranged demagogue. As Ed Kilgore pointed out in The Intelligencer, during the hearings Cruz outdid himself "with the most disgraceful display of thuggish senatorial behavior I've personally seen in my many years of watching the upper chamber."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Barking mad! Secret Service agents were furious at Biden White House for playing down injuries caused by bites from First Dog Major before he was shipped off to Biden's friends, new documents reveal

Secret Service agents were furious at White House officials for toning down injuries caused by bites from Major, the First Dog, to the point where they even tried to get President Joe Biden to pay for a coat that was ripped into pieces, according to newly released documents. Secret Service...
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Donald Trump
Fox News

Trey Gowdy tells Rep. Cawthorn: Start naming names, or admit that you 'made it up'

Former four-term United States representative and host of "Sunday Night in America" Trey Gowdy responded on his show Sunday to Rep. Madison Cawthorn's, R-N.C., claim that he witnessed Washington elites engage in hard drug use and solicit attendees for orgies. Gowdy called on Cawthorn to provide the public with names of the alleged participants or admit "that you made it up."
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
Fox News

Sen. Johnson: Biden 'would not be president' if FBI, media didn't conceal family 'corruption'

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., argued Thursday that if the American public knew about the "corruption of Biden, Inc." before the 2020 election, there would be no Biden administration. Johnson joined "America's Newsroom" as Republican House lawmakers call on the Department of Justice to brief Congress on the investigation into Hunter Biden's business dealings.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House#Ap#U S Army Parachute Team#The Washington Nationals#The Arizona Diamondbacks#Getty Images#The Capitol Police
The Independent

Matt Gaetz clashes with ex-general as he’s dubbed ‘clownish buffoon’ after shouting at head of US military

Representative Matt Gaetz on Tuesday continued attacking Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin following a contentious exchange at a House Armed Services Committee hearing which ended with the two men shouting at each other after Mr Gaetz criticised the US military for what he described as “woke-ism” at the cost of combat readiness.Mr Gaetz, a Florida Republican who is reportedly under investigation for alleged child sex trafficking, used his allotted five minutes of question time at a hearing on the 2023 US defence budget to berate Mr Austin, a former head of US Central Command who retired from the US Army...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FAA
ABC News

ABC News

618K+
Followers
149K+
Post
336M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy