In the days leading up to the spring game, the Oregon Ducks have been continually releasing more and more information about what we’re set to see in the annual scrimmage. Whether it’s bits and pieces of the roster breakdown or a half-time gimmick that is sure to entertain, Oregon has made it clear that they’re going all out for Dan Lanning’s first official event as the new head coach of the Ducks. Related: Oregon’s rich history will be front-and-center for spring game One of the streams of information that has many veteran Oregon fans extremely excited is the unending list of former Ducks...

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO