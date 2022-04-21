YWCA Rock County hosts Stand Against Racism event

After the state Supreme Court reversed course Friday and adopted state legislative district boundaries submitted by the Republicans who control the Legislature, two Assembly districts that cover part of Rock County no longer have incumbent representatives. The 43rd District, currently represented by Rep. Don Vruwink of Milton, does not contain its representative’s hometown under the new district boundaries. The city is now part of the 33rd Assembly District, which previously was represented by Cody Horlacher of Mukwonago. But that city is no longer in that...

ROCK COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO