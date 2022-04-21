ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inconsistency on the Mound Dooms T-Birds Against Selah

By The Chronicle staff
 2 days ago
Tumwater players watch from the dugout during a road game at Black Hills on March 24.

At Selah

VIKINGS 7, THUNDERBIRDS 6

Tumwater 320 10X X — 6 7 1

Selah 014 11X X — 7 2 0

Tumwater Pitching — Overbay 1 IP, 0 hits, 2 K; Oram 1 IP, 1 hit, 1 run, K, BB; Ramsey 0.2 IP, 4 ER, 6 BB; Gaither 1.1 IP, 1 ER, 2 K, 4 BB; Thompson 0.1 IP, 1 hit, 1 ER, 2 BB; Highlights — Lowery 1-1, 3 RBIs; Orr 2-2, run, RBI;

Selah Pitching — Seeley 1 IP, 2 hits, 3 ER, 2 K, 2 BB; Peralta 2.0 IP, 4 hits, 2 ER, 2 K, 1 BB, Hull 2.0 IP, 1 hit, 1 ER, 3 K, 2 BB; Highlights — Hull 0-2, 1 BB, 2 RBIs; Seeley 2 runs, RBI, 3 BB;

Playing across the mountains, the Tumwater baseball team couldn’t find much consistency on the mound after an early lead, falling to powerhouse Selah on the road, 7-6, in five innings.

The Thunderbirds built up an early lead, scoring five runs in the first two innings, but walked 13 batters leading to a 6-1 run over the last three innings for the Vikings.

The T-Birds went with an extended rotation, with five pitchers seeing action, and only one seeing more than one inning of work. Despite allowing just two hits, 13 walks ultimately helped send seven runs across against the Thunderbirds.

At the plate, Tumwater built up an early lead thanks to three RBIs from Nick Lowery, and getting after Selah ace Carter Seeley in the first inning. The highly-touted right-hander gave up two hits, walked two, and had three runs tacked against him in the first inning before getting pulled.

The Thunderbirds will look to respond as they return to league play against Black Hills Friday in a rubber match battle with their crosstown rival at home.

