Winlock, WA

Pirates Vault Past Cardinals in Rain-Soaked Contest

By Eric Trent / etrent@chronline.com
 2 days ago
Adna's Karlee Von Moos tosses a pitch to a Winlock batter during a road game on April 20.

At Winlock

PIRATES 19, CARDINALS 0

Adna 4(15)0 XXX X — 19 15 0

Winlock 000 XXX X — 0 0 0

Adna Pitching — Von Moos 3 IP, 7 K, 0 H, 0 BB; Highlights — Hallom 3-3, 3 R, RBI; B. Loose 2-3, 2 R, 3 RBI; Davis 3-3, 3 RBIs, 2 R

Winlock Pitching — Keene 1.2 IP, 19 ER, 12 H, 0 K, 5 BB; Highlights — N/A

WINLOCK — Adna junior Karlee Von Moos tossed a three-inning perfect game and the Pirates had no trouble dispatching Winlock in a 19-0 road victory in Central 2B League action on Tuesday.

Von Moos struck out seven of the nine batters she faced, allowing no hits, no walks and no baserunners. She excelled at the plate as well, going 2 for 2 with three RBIs, a run and was hit by a pitch twice.

“She’s working on some pitches and it was a good opportunity for her to get some work in,” Adna coach Bruce Pocklington said.

The Pirates tallied 15 hits on the day, had five mult-hit performances and used a 15-run second inning to cruise to victory.

Leadoff hitter Danika Hallom was 3 for 3 with three runs and an RBI, and senior Ali Davis was 3 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs. Also tallying multiple hits were Kendall Humphrey went 2 for 3 with two runs and Brooklyn Loose was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs.

“We came out and swung the bats well and ran the bases,” Pocklington said.

In a rain-soaked spring to start the season, this was just the Pirates’ second league game of the year.

“We’ve been grinding in the cage and getting on the grass when we can,” Pocklington said. “We’re chomping at the bit and ready to play some games.”

Winlock’s starting pitcher Storm Keene went 1 ⅔ innings, allowing 19 runs on 12 hits and five walks. Cali Geehan pitched 1 ⅓ innings of relief, striking out two and allowing no runs with three hits and no walks.

Winlock (2-4) hosts Onalaska at 4 p.m. on Thursday. Adna (4-2) heads to Toledo for a 4 p.m. game on Thursday.

