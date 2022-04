MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Friday will be another cloudy and windy day, with rain and even some possible snow showers in store for the metro area. Wind gusts are reaching 30 to 40 mph, and temperatures are falling from a high of 41 early Friday morning. A wind advisory has been issued for large swaths of western and southern Minnesota until 7 p.m. Credit: CBS A few bands of snow showers are moving through western Wisconsin and the Arrowhead region. Some showers will fall near Interstate 35 around noon. They’re isolated in nature, but can cause low visibility. It’s going to be a cold overnight,...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 29 DAYS AGO