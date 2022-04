A century ago, when large big-city movie palaces were all the rage, Upstate New York became the home of some of the most beautiful show theater's in the country. In a line from Troy to Buffalo this "string of pearls" were the envy of all other states, and brought a sensational "touch of Hollywood" to our rural Upstate region. Take a look at these photographs. In a word....wow!

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 29 DAYS AGO