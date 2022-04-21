ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olmsted County, MN

Bystanders put out man on fire Thursday morning

KAAL-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(ABC 6 News) - A man reportedly set himself on fire in the parking lot of the Olmsted County Public Health building around 9:47 a.m. Thursday, April 21. Lt. Frank Ohm of Rochester Police...

www.kaaltv.com

Patricia Risley
2d ago

why would anyone set themselves on fire 🔥....I had 2nd degree by accident and I would never wish anyone to suffer from burns and he did this to himself ...hope he gets help and and heals overtime as setting yourself on fire does not resolve nothing but more pain...problems....and more medical bills.....

