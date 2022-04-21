ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnny Depp Cracks Up Recalling The Time His Ex-Wife Amber Heard Took A Sh*t In Their Bed: “So Grotesque, That I Could Only Laugh”

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago

Half the world has their eyes glued to the current trial between actor Johnny Depp, and his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Depp has made numerous claims that he suffered at the hands of domestic abuse to Heard and is suing her for three counts of defamation. And while the trial continues, I suppose we’ll get a clearer picture of who really did what, but either way, it’s pretty clear that these two have been through some wild shit… literally.

Depp has made some wild claims about his former wife as he testifies in court, and if even partly true, she’s a grade-A scumbag.

And one of those wild claims?

She took a shit on his side of the bed at their home.

As the story goes, Depp and Heard got into a fight at her place because he was late to dinner, which resulted in her punching him in the face multiple times. He told her he was leaving her and he eventually left for his own home. The next day, Heard was off to Coachella and Depp wanted to come back and get his personal things when the housekeeper sent him a picture of the deuce Heard left on his side of the bed.

Needless to say, it wasn’t a good time to come over…

When he testified yesterday, he was asked about a past picture she had sent him.

He couldn’t help but laugh during his testimony:

“It was a photograph of the bed, our bed, and on my side of the bed, was human fecal matter… so I understood why it wasn’t a good time to go down there.

My initial response to that, was, I mean I laughed…. It was so outside, it was so bizarre, and so grotesque, that I could only laugh.

And so I did not go down there that day.”

I just hope to God that he never slept in that bed ever again… taking a shit in the bed is some next level insanity.

Best of luck with the rest of the trial Johnny… good Lord…

Johnny Depp Stars In Johnny Cash’s “God’s Gonna Cut You Down” Video

As we know, Johnny Cash was not only known for his legendary songwriting, but his ability to take songs previously recorded by other artists, put his own twist to it, and turn these covers into hit making machines.

We saw it with “Hurt,” which was originally recorded by Nine Inch Nails, and hell, the majority of his American album series songs were covers.

Speaking of his iconic American album series, there’s one specific cover on one of the projects that always stuck out to me, and it’s “God’s Gonna Cut You Down,” off of his American V: A Hundred Highways , which was released in 2006, three years after Cash’s death.

The song is an iconic American folk song that’s been passed down generation to generation, first recorded by the Heavenly Gospel Singers back in 1937.

The badass boot stomper about meeting your maker one day was one of the last songs ever recorded by Cash, and you can pretty much feel the pain and grit in the man’s performance, knowing that his time on Earth is coming to an end.

With that being said, I have somehow gone the past 16-years without watching the music video, which I had no idea featured so many stars within both the music industry, and acting.

Directed by Tony Kaye, the music video, which was filmed in Joshua Tree, California and released in 2006, features David Allan Coe, Travis Barker, Sheryl Crow, Johnny Depp, the Dixie Chicks, Whoopi Goldberg, Woody Harrelson, Jay-Z, Kanye West, Kid Rock, Chris Rock, Justin Timberlake, Owen Wilson, and a number of others.

Talk about a video that proves The Man in Black had a massive impact on the entertainment industry.

It’s one hell of a MLB walkup song too…

Whiskey Riff

