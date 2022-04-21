ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shane Beamer: The Goal For This Year Is To Be The Best Team We Can Be

 3 days ago

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty


The Head Coach of the South Carolina Gamecocks Football Team joined Kyle Bailey on Wednesday’s edition of The Clubhouse as he recapped the Gamecocks spring game, and the expectations heading into year 2.

Shane first touched on the Gamecocks spring game as he said after the game he wondered why more teams don’t have the event in the evening as he said it created a great atmosphere for the fans throughout the day and when it came to the game he said all 3 levels flashed and most importantly everyone ended the game healthy.

Kyle then asked Shane how he has been one of the coaches who has used the transfer portal to his advantage as he told Kyle that the State of South Carolina is not a state with a huge population and while talent comes from the state it’s hard to get every single one of them so that means the transfer portal allows you to get creative as he explained how this past recruiting cycle they were targeting 5 running backs and unfortunately none of them chose USC, but with the transfer portal they were able to get Wake Forest’s Christian Beal-Smith and Georgia’s Lovasea Carroll. Shane did make it known however that getting High School Talent is his main priority.

Another player that the Gamecocks got through the transfer portal in former Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler as Shane stated that he is acclimating himself to the team very well and things are playing out naturally as he also showed out in the spring game.

Things ended as Kyle asked Shane about the bar he is setting in year 2:

“It’s no differant than last year and it’s to be the best team we can be. We are a better team than we were a year ago, but last year’s team had great leadership and they became a great team throughout the year, but from what I’m seeing the current group is motivated to win more than 7 (games) this year.”


