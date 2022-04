The Oak Ridge High School football team has a rich, colorful 76-year history, capped this year by former Wildcat Tee Higgins’ performance in making notable catches that helped the National Football League’s Cincinnati Bengals win the conference championship and play well in the 2022 Super Bowl. But for many long-time high school football fans and historians in the state, Oak Ridge High School, which has had eight state football championships, is best remembered for the performance...

OAK RIDGE, TN ・ 31 MINUTES AGO