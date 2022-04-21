ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Blade

DeWine signs laws affecting property taxation, stream regulation

By By Jim Provance / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c88pZ_0fG9uKHI00

COLUMBUS — Gov Mike DeWine on Thursday signed into law a bill restricting the ability of school districts and other local governments to challenge property valuations for tax purposes.

House Bill 126, sponsored by Rep. Derek Merrin (R., Monclova Township), will take effect in 90 days.

Unlike a prior version, the bill would not outright prohibit schools from appealing rulings by county boards of revision, limiting them only to reacting to appeals initiated by the property owners.

Instead, the new law will restrict them to initiating challenges only when a property has sold and the sale price exceeded the value on the books by 10 percent and $500,000. The latter figure would be adjusted annually for inflation beginning next year.

Local governments will also have to vote on resolutions specifically authorizing valuation challenges and could no longer rely on blanket policies that automatically result in appeals when certain conditions are met.

Taxing authorities negotiated on the compromise that ultimately reached the governor's desk, but they were still not happy with the final result. Democrats argued that it could ultimately undermine local funding for K-12 education.

But the move was backed by Republicans and business groups like the Ohio Chamber of Commerce that claimed school districts in particular were taking advantage of the appeals process to boost tax revenue, often specifically targeting commercial development.

“House Bill 126 is one of the priority bills for the Ohio Chamber of Commerce because it will reclaim the tax appeals process for the people for whom it should be available—the taxpayers,” said Chamber President Steve Stivers. “We are pleased to see Ohio move into the mainstream of property tax administration and no longer allow school districts to challenge the decisions of local government officials to squeeze additional government funding from real property owners.”

Property owners would have to be notified at least seven days in advance of government body's intention to adopt a resolution specifically authorizing a challenge.

Taxing governments would be prohibited from entering into private payment agreements with property owners that lead to financial boosts for the districts but don't result in increased values recorded on the books. Critics argued this maneuver was designed to increase tax revenue without threatening a district's poverty-based state subsidies.

The governor also signed House Bill 175 to reduce regulation of “ephemeral” streams that may flow during rainy seasons but are dry most of the rest of the year.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Brett Hillyer (R., Uhrichsville) and sought by developers and other business interests, would change state law to regulate only streams that fall under federal regulation.

There had been calls for the governor to veto the bill, but his administration had worked with lawmakers on the final language.

More than 36,000 of Ohio's roughly 115,000 miles of stream are currently considered ephemeral. Supporters argued that the bill will provide a clearer regulatory framework for developers. Opponents countered that, while these may be short-lived and not support aquatic life, these waters are often at the top of the watershed with their inconsistent runoff flowing downstream to Lake Erie, the Ohio River, and other waterways.

Among other bills getting the governor's signature:

• Senate Bill 25, sponsored by Sen. Theresa Gavarone (R., Huron), to increase penalties for drug dealers who operate within 500 feet of substance abuse treatment providers and knowingly target someone actively in treatment or who has completed such a program.

• House Bill 440, sponsored by Reps. D.J. Swearingen (R., Huron) and Andrea White (R., Kettering), to expand the Agricultural Linked Deposit program used by farmers and other agribusinesses.

• House Bill 120, sponsored by Rep. Mark Fraizer (R., Newark) and Tracy Richardson (R. Marysville), to expressly permit compassionate care visits in long-term care facilities during pandemic and other states of emergencies.

Comments / 29

Marty 77#
1d ago

keep your pen out n sign the bill to legalize cannabis. Spinal injury pain, heart n lung failure pain, vertigo, anemia, asthma n copd. I want to try those gummies n get rid of the pharmacy in my bathroom. I wanna walk thru the grocery store, I wanna go up n down stairs without debilitating pain. Please show this to the governor....😥😥

Reply(7)
10
Related
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
News Channel 34

Gov. Wolf pushes plan to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is pushing his proposed PA Opportunity Plan that would use American Rescue Plan dollars to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents. The $1.7 bi;;opm PA Opportunity Plan would assist families with child care, job training, broadband, transportation, and afterschool programs The proposal would use $500 million in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taxation#Real Property#Tax Law#Senate Bill#House#R#Democrats#Republicans
Cleveland.com

Donald Trump endorses in Senate race; Mike DeWine diagnosed with COVID-19: Capitol Letter

Running through the tape: Candidates in Ohio’s Republican U.S. Senate race have dialed up the mudslinging as the May 3 election date rapidly approaches. Andrew Tobias and Seth Richardson give an overview of what the various top-tier candidates are saying, about themselves and about each other, in the final days of the race, one of the costliest and most closely watched in the country.
OHIO STATE
BGR.com

Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate

WASHINGTON – The House earlier this month passed a bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, and now the focus shifts to the Senate to see if the Democratic majority passes similar legislation.  The House bill was approved on April 1 by a 220-204 margin, with three Republicans voting in favor and two Democrats voting against it. The […] The post After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CONGRESS & COURTS
FingerLakes1.com

Four things landlords cannot do

Landlords do have a certain level of control. However, they do have some restrictions. The pandemic led to many Americans to suffer financially, including renters. Many renters are still struggling, but unfortunately the Supreme Court lifted eviction protection during the summer. Additional details can be found here. Most states also...
HOUSE RENT
Vox

Federal marijuana legalization is stopped in its tracks

Part of the Drugs Issue of The Highlight, our home for ambitious stories that explain our world. It has been nearly a decade since the first time a majority of Americans supported legalizing cannabis. Two years ago, that number reached a record high, according to Gallup, with 68 percent supporting marijuana legalization — a number that has held steady since. That same year, as the coronavirus pandemic engulfed the country in March 2020, medical marijuana businesses were declared essential, allowing them to remain open along with pharmacies and grocery stores. It was a triumph for legalization advocates. As the New York Times reported, it was “official recognition that for some Americans, cannabis is as necessary as milk and bread.”
U.S. POLITICS
NBC4 Columbus

He thinks Trump won in 2020. Now, he wants to oversee Ohio’s elections

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As John Adams watched the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election, in which finalized tallies, audits and investigations confirmed Joe Biden’s wins in key states, he still felt there were “shenanigans.” “It was clearly not legitimate,” he told NBC4 in a recent phone interview. “You can say stolen; I really don’t […]
OHIO STATE
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy