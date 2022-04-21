DeWine signs laws affecting property taxation, stream regulation

COLUMBUS — Gov Mike DeWine on Thursday signed into law a bill restricting the ability of school districts and other local governments to challenge property valuations for tax purposes.

House Bill 126, sponsored by Rep. Derek Merrin (R., Monclova Township), will take effect in 90 days.

Unlike a prior version, the bill would not outright prohibit schools from appealing rulings by county boards of revision, limiting them only to reacting to appeals initiated by the property owners.

Instead, the new law will restrict them to initiating challenges only when a property has sold and the sale price exceeded the value on the books by 10 percent and $500,000. The latter figure would be adjusted annually for inflation beginning next year.

Local governments will also have to vote on resolutions specifically authorizing valuation challenges and could no longer rely on blanket policies that automatically result in appeals when certain conditions are met.

Taxing authorities negotiated on the compromise that ultimately reached the governor's desk, but they were still not happy with the final result. Democrats argued that it could ultimately undermine local funding for K-12 education.

But the move was backed by Republicans and business groups like the Ohio Chamber of Commerce that claimed school districts in particular were taking advantage of the appeals process to boost tax revenue, often specifically targeting commercial development.

“House Bill 126 is one of the priority bills for the Ohio Chamber of Commerce because it will reclaim the tax appeals process for the people for whom it should be available—the taxpayers,” said Chamber President Steve Stivers. “We are pleased to see Ohio move into the mainstream of property tax administration and no longer allow school districts to challenge the decisions of local government officials to squeeze additional government funding from real property owners.”

Property owners would have to be notified at least seven days in advance of government body's intention to adopt a resolution specifically authorizing a challenge.

Taxing governments would be prohibited from entering into private payment agreements with property owners that lead to financial boosts for the districts but don't result in increased values recorded on the books. Critics argued this maneuver was designed to increase tax revenue without threatening a district's poverty-based state subsidies.

The governor also signed House Bill 175 to reduce regulation of “ephemeral” streams that may flow during rainy seasons but are dry most of the rest of the year.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Brett Hillyer (R., Uhrichsville) and sought by developers and other business interests, would change state law to regulate only streams that fall under federal regulation.

There had been calls for the governor to veto the bill, but his administration had worked with lawmakers on the final language.

More than 36,000 of Ohio's roughly 115,000 miles of stream are currently considered ephemeral. Supporters argued that the bill will provide a clearer regulatory framework for developers. Opponents countered that, while these may be short-lived and not support aquatic life, these waters are often at the top of the watershed with their inconsistent runoff flowing downstream to Lake Erie, the Ohio River, and other waterways.

Among other bills getting the governor's signature:

• Senate Bill 25, sponsored by Sen. Theresa Gavarone (R., Huron), to increase penalties for drug dealers who operate within 500 feet of substance abuse treatment providers and knowingly target someone actively in treatment or who has completed such a program.

• House Bill 440, sponsored by Reps. D.J. Swearingen (R., Huron) and Andrea White (R., Kettering), to expand the Agricultural Linked Deposit program used by farmers and other agribusinesses.

• House Bill 120, sponsored by Rep. Mark Fraizer (R., Newark) and Tracy Richardson (R. Marysville), to expressly permit compassionate care visits in long-term care facilities during pandemic and other states of emergencies.