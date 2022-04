POCATELLO — Two local residents are facing up to life in prison if convicted of possessing over a pound of meth and 500 fentanyl-laced pills following the execution of a search warrant at a South Fifth Street home on Tuesday evening, court records show. Kylie Marie Gibbs, 28, and Travis D. Marshall, 52, both of Pocatello, have each been charged with two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, one for fentanyl and another for heroin, court records show. ...

POCATELLO, ID ・ 4 DAYS AGO