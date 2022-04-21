ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Representative Debbie Meyers-Martin announces passage of Stroke Education Bill, now headed to the Governor’s desk

Cover picture for the articleTo spread stroke awareness in Chicago’s Southland community, Governors State University’s College of Health and the Illinois Department of Public Health Department Human Services have partnered to spread stroke awareness for high-risk communities in the Southland. State Representative Debbie Meyers-Martin was influential in this process, acting as...

