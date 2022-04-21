State Representative Debbie Meyers-Martin announces passage of Stroke Education Bill, now headed to the Governor’s desk
To spread stroke awareness in Chicago’s Southland community, Governors State University’s College of Health and the Illinois Department of Public Health Department Human Services have partnered to spread stroke awareness for high-risk communities in the Southland. State Representative Debbie Meyers-Martin was influential in this process, acting as...chicagocrusader.com
Comments / 0