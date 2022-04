When Audi revealed the 2022 RS3, we saw that it got a slight jump in torque, but power was curiously unaltered. Sure, you also got a drift mode for the first time, but some were disappointed by the lack of additional power. Worse still is that this is the most hardcore of the A3 range, yet it barely beat a mid-range BMW M240i around Hockenheim. But where Audi falls short, Abt-Sportsline steps up, just as it has done so many times before. This is still a relatively new car, so the tuner is still dipping a tentative toe into the transformation of the car, beginning with a simple software upgrade.

