Hailey Bieber Swears By This Hack For Crafting a Plump Pout—& It’s on Sale For $17

By Katie Decker-Jacoby
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 4 days ago

It’s all about the pout these days, and though duck lips seem to be a thing of the past, plump lips are here to stay. If you’re not into lip fillers or tingling glosses, there’s an easy way to make your lips appear fuller—and Hailey Bieber is showing us the ropes.

Overlining lips isn’t new, but finding new more natural-looking ways to do it is. Lucky for you (and us), Hailey revealed the exact lip liner she likes to use when she’s in a rush and doesn’t have much time to do her makeup. She has posted multiple TikTok videos showing her makeup routine, and front and center was Make Up For Ever’s eye, lip & brow pencil . Did we mention it has a 25 percent discount—along with everything else on the brand’s site—during the sitewide friends and family sale ? The sale runs through October 16, so don’t wait any longer to stock up on Hailey’s coveted lip liner.

https://www.tiktok.com/@haileybieber/video/7081462132461751598

“I like anything that’s multi-use, I feel like I’ve said that before. It just gets me,” Mrs. Bieber says in the TikTok. “But in this instance, I’m using it for my lips so I can overline them like I always do.” In the video, you can see Hailey lining the edges of her lips and overlining at the top of them. She says she follows her natural shape for the most part, except for the cupid’s bow area in the center where both of the arches meet.

Now that the cat’s out of the bag, we know what we’ll be shopping for next. We can’t wait to discover all of the ways to use Hailey’s fave multifunctional pencil .

RELATED: Hailey Bieber Uses an Under-$30 Concealer That’s Like a ‘Lightbulb For Your Skin’



Make Up For Ever Artist Color Pencil $16.50 (was $22)

Buy Now

Though the product name says you can apply this formula to your eyes, lips and brows, there are actually even more uses for it. Dab it on your cheeks for a hint of blush or contour your cheekbones with precision. This all-in-one pencil lets you create pretty much any look.

Each of the 16 shades is super pigmented and has a matte finish. They glide on like butter and blend easily. The best part about reaching for a pencil rather than a powder or lipstick is that it allows you to have much more control over where you place product.

It might be hard to decide which shade to shop for, but the exact one Hailey uses in her TikTok tutorial is Anywhere Caffeine , which is currently available and on sale at Make Up For Ever.

“Wherever Walnut has been a go-to lip liner for years. I am obsessed with it!” raved another five-star reviewer. “It is the perfect nude! Not too brown, not too pink. It glides on perfectly, has amazing staying power, and the pencil is perfect and you have great control while applying it.”

For a plump pout like Hailey’s, stock up on Make Up For Ever’s multi-use liner while it’s on sale for a limited time. And while you’re at it, another Hailey Bieber-approved product by the brand is marked down.



Make Up For Ever HD Skin All-in-One… $63.75 (was $85)

Buy Now

Mrs. Bieber loves to pack on blush, as seen in this TikTok . It looks like she opted for a deep berry shade from the HD Skin All-in-One Face Palette , which is down to $64.

Keep scrolling for more of Hailey’s faves to get the complete effortless makeup look that she is known for.



Image Skincare Ormedic Tinted Lip… $20 (was $25)

Buy Now

To complete her lip look after the liner, Hailey applied this rosy-hued lip treatment . The formula contains avocado oil and vitamin E to deliver moisture, while a multi-peptide complex makes lips appear full and firm. You get a touch of shine, a sheer coat of color and no more dry lips. Plus, it’s 20 percent off on Amazon right now!



Kosas Revealer Concealer $28

Buy Now

For wide-awake eyes, Mrs. Bieber swipes on Kosas’ Revealer Concealer , which is another multipurpose product. Not only is it an under-eye concealer, but it also functions as an eye cream and a spot treatment thanks to the formula’s skincare ingredients. Dark circles and blemishes, be gone!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ntxMQ_0fG8yt9u00

Hailey Bieber
