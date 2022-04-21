ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Talk The Plank Podcast: Back To Reality For The Pirates

By Nathan J. Hursh
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNathan Hursh and Jake Slebodnick discuss the recent sweep the Pirates suffered in Milwaukee against the Brewers. They talk about the positives in the series (Mitch Keller and Roansy Contreras) as well as the...

