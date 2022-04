Harrogate's joint-longest run without a home win since 2012 came to an end as Jack Diamond's double and a Rory McArdle goal secured a 3-0 victory over Carlisle. The hosts had failed to win any of their last seven matches at Wetherby Road but Diamond's double strike - taking his season's tally to 13 - and a first in Harrogate colours for McArdle meant the Cumbrians have now been defeated in each of their three visits to the North Yorkshire outfit without scoring a goal.

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO