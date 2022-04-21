ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simone Biles Shares Exciting Wedding Planning Details: I Can't Wait to 'Bring My Vision to Life'

Cover picture for the articleSimone Biles is getting ready to say "I do!" While chatting with PEOPLE about her first signature collection of activewear with Athleta Girl — a new, limited-edition clothing line for girls ages 6–12, out now — the seven-time Olympic gold medalist, 25, also opens about wedding planning with fiance Jonathan...

Evalen Buckson
3d ago

Happiness is long overdue 👏 baby girl... hard work's rewards is endless. Keep your head to the sky 😜 ☺️🙏😂💯😘

