Cars

Ford Announces Recall for More Than 650,000 Trucks and SUVs

By Chris Reed
 3 days ago
Heads up if you drive a Ford truck. Ford has announced that they are recalling more than 650,000 pickup trucks and big SUVs in the U.S. The reason for the recall? The...

Marcy, NY
