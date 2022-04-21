ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

SFPD Officers Arrested For Unrelated Incidents

By Donald
thesfnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, April 19, San Francisco Police Department announced the arrest of two current police officers and one civilian retired sworn member in two separate and unrelated incidents. The retired member was working for SFPD in a part-time capacity under the City’s Prop F program, which enables retired city employees...

