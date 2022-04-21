Buchanan Street Homicide Under Investigation

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A murder-suicide in a San Francisco neighborhood involved two next-door neighbors, police said Friday. Officers responded on Wednesday night at around 6:12 p.m. to the 200 block of Farallones Street in the city’s Oceanview neighborhood and found a man in a vehicle with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and later found another man inside a home at the same location shot dead. On Friday, San Francisco police said investigators believe it was an isolated incident that stemmed from an ongoing dispute between neighbors where the suspect killed the victim and then took his own life. An attorney for the victim’s family told KPIX 5 the shooting could have been avoided as the family had been seeking a restraining order against the neighbor for a long time. Police urged anyone with information about the case to contact the department’s 24-hour-tip line at 415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

