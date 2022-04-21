Buchanan Street Homicide Under Investigation

KNIGHTS LANDING (CBS13) – A total of nine people have been arrested after an investigation into a large suspected sturgeon poaching operation along Sacramento Valley waterways.
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife says the investigation started as two separate cases, but a connection between the suspects led them to uncovering the larger operation.
Wildlife officers started investigating back in May 2021. Two men – 31-year-old Andrew Chao and 35-year-old Ay Pou Saechao – were suspected of catching sturgeon, them selling them to another group, four members of the Petryanik family. That incident has already led to poaching charges against Chao and...
