Buchanan Street Homicide Under Investigation

By Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting that transpired on Tuesday, April 19. The SFPD reported at approximately 10:08 p.m., officers from Northern Police Station responded...

CBS San Francisco

Man Shot Dead by ‘Multiple Gunmen’ In San Francisco’s Fillmore District

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man was shot dead by “multiple gunmen” in San Francisco’s Fillmore District Tuesday night, according to police. The shooting happened at around 10 p.m. Tuesday on the 1200 block of Buchanan St. at the northern end of the Buchanan St. Mall urban greenbelt, San Francisco police said. Officers arrived to find a 30-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Officers began life-saving measures while medics arrived at the scene. The unidentified victim was taken to a hospital where he died of injuries. SFPD Commander Raj Vaswani tweeted that multiple gunmen were involved. He also asked the public...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX40

Police identify DoorDash driver who was fatally shot in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department said a DoorDash delivery driver was a victim of a homicide earlier this week.  On Wednesday, police identified the victim as 56-year-old Andrew Satavu of Modesto. Officers said Satavu completed a food delivery before he died.  At around 9:45 p.m. on Monday, police said they received calls […]
MODESTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Police: Dispute Between Neighbors Led To San Francisco Oceanview District Murder-Suicide

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A murder-suicide in a San Francisco neighborhood involved two next-door neighbors, police said Friday. Officers responded on Wednesday night at around 6:12 p.m. to the 200 block of Farallones Street in the city’s Oceanview neighborhood and found a man in a vehicle with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and later found another man inside a home at the same location shot dead. On Friday, San Francisco police said investigators believe it was an isolated incident that stemmed from an ongoing dispute between neighbors where the suspect killed the victim and then took his own life. An attorney for the victim’s family told KPIX 5 the shooting could have been avoided as the family had been seeking a restraining order against the neighbor for a long time. Police urged anyone with information about the case to contact the department’s 24-hour-tip line at 415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.  
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Welfare check leads police to fatal shooting victim

(BCN) – A fatal shooting is under investigation by Oakland police after a person was found dead during a welfare check last week, police said Thursday. Officers went shortly after 4:30 p.m. April 14, to the 1500 block of 23rd Avenue to conduct the welfare check and found a person with an apparent gunshot wound. […]
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Two arrests in slaying of Bay Area rapper

SAN MATEO, Calif. - Two men have been arrested in a 2020 shooting that left a San Mateo rapper dead and his 2-year-old son seriously wounded, according to police. San Mateo police said Monday they arrested 29-year-old John "Talia" Paasi and 30-year-old Isileli Mahe as suspects in the shooting death of South Bay rapper known as ‘Juice Boi.'
SAN MATEO, CA
#Shooting#Sfpd#Northern Police Station#The Sfpd Homicide Detail
KRON4 News

2 arrested in execution style killing

(BCN) – Two Hayward men have been charged with murder for allegedly killing another man execution style at a liquor store in unincorporated Alameda County early last month, sheriff’s officials said Wednesday. Juan Vera Jr. and Bryan Hernandez allegedly shot and killed Gustavo Tavera, a 32-year-old Hayward man, on the night of March 5 at […]
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Police: Man arrested after slapping toddler

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Police arrested a man at a hotel late Thursday after he struck his four-year-old toddler in the face while he was under the influence of alcohol, according to a Facebook post. Officers responded to a hotel on the 200 block of South Airport Boulevard after receiving reports of the alleged […]
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose Police Arrest 6 Suspected Members of ‘Prolific’ Smash-and-Grab Jewelry Store Robbery Crew

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Six members of a robbery crew San Jose police described as “prolific” were arrested following a months-long investigation of smash-and-grab robberies at jewelry stores across the Bay Area. The suspects, some armed with guns and pepper spray, would enter jewelry stores wearing masks and use sledgehammers and other tools to break open glass display cases and take thousands of dollars worth of jewelry. The robbers would then run to waiting vehicles and flee the scene. Police said the crimes happened between October 2021 and January 2022 in San Jose. Detectives worked with other local jurisdictions to identify...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Police recover hundreds of dollars in stolen goods

VACAVILLE (KRON) – After a local clothing store contacted police Sunday, alleging three women stole over $300 in merchandise before fleeing westbound on Interstate 89, “officers were determined to not let this theft go unnoticed,” according to a Facebook post from the Vacaville Police Department. “Armed with an accurate license plate and vehicle description, officers […]
VACAVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Two People With Gunshot Wounds Found Dead In Downtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Two people have been found dead at a downtown Sacramento residence, police say. The incident happened along T street between 11th and 12th streets — just north of William Land Elementary and Highway 50. Police say they received word of an assault around 3 p.m. Officers went to the residence and found two people — a man and a woman — each with at least one gunshot wound. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, a police department spokesperson says. Police cordoned off the area while detectives investigate. The identities of the deceased individuals have not been released.  
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox News

Texas woman called police an hour before officers found her body

A young woman tried to call the police for an hour before authorities found her body. Zarea Dixon, 25, died most likely via strangulation and beating, police say. Her body was found in her home by police in February. She was covered in wounds and signs of physical abuse allegedly from her ex, Tahj Pinson, 24.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Sacramento

9 Arrests Made After Investigation Into Sacramento River Sturgeon Poaching

KNIGHTS LANDING (CBS13) – A total of nine people have been arrested after an investigation into a large suspected sturgeon poaching operation along Sacramento Valley waterways. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife says the investigation started as two separate cases, but a connection between the suspects led them to uncovering the larger operation. Wildlife officers started investigating back in May 2021. Two men – 31-year-old Andrew Chao and 35-year-old Ay Pou Saechao – were suspected of catching sturgeon, them selling them to another group, four members of the Petryanik family. That incident has already led to poaching charges against Chao and...
SACRAMENTO, CA

