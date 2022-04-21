ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Say Hello to the Casual Outfit You’ll Want to Wear All Summer Long

By Bernadette Deron
 3 days ago

When summer rolls around, it's officially time to pull out all of the stops when it comes to our looks . Between the music festivals we may be attending, vacations we have planned and rooftop hangs with friends, there are plenty of opportunities for us to create some show-stopping ensembles!

But the summertime is also a season that's meant for taking it easy. When we're not wearing an Insta-worthy outfit, we want to keep things as casual as possible. If we're relaxing, it's all about wearing something simple — and this tank dress from HYSPORT is ideal! It's comfy, soft and the ultimate look that we can wear all season long and feel fabulous.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34SjX4_0fG8YONR00
HYSPORT Sleeveless Striped Casual Dress Amazon

This dress is a new arrival, so you could be one of the first to have it in your possession ! The simple style somewhat mimics loungewear, but because it's in dress form, it appears far more polished. It's made from a soft, comfortable material that's bound to feel great against the sin, and we love that there's an added drawstring at the waist to give the dress some shape. Most loose and casual tank dresses tend to feel a bit boxy, which may not be flattering for some. But with this dress , you can adjust the tie to cinch you in and create a silhouette that's hourglass shaped and shows off your figure!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XW1c1_0fG8YONR00
HYSPORT Sleeveless Striped Casual Dress Amazon

Another feature that we adore are the tie string straps. Not only are they chic, they're also adjustable! Plus, we can't forget about the pockets on the sides. Anytime a dress comes with pockets , it immediately garners bonus points from Us . At the moment, you can pick it up in a solid shade, a striped pattern and a slew of different tie-dye prints. We need more dresses like this in our summer stash, and if you're hunting for additional options, we're also fond of this Madewell midi dress , this tank dress from Michael Stars and this halter dress from Naked Wardrobe !

See it: Get the HYSPORT Sleeveless Striped Casual Dress for prices starting at $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not what you're looking for? Check out more styles from HYSPORT and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don't forget to check out all of Amazon's Daily Deals !

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly's Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks , self tanners ,
Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com
. Happy shopping!

