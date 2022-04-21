Bicentennial Grant

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One local program is making a positive difference in the lives of Wabash Valley kids!. The Clay County Youth Food Program along with Maurizo's Brazil just raised $3500 dollars. And every dollar goes back to help kids. The money raised will help feed 22 kids...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Convention Center hosted its Welcoming Gala this weekend. Locals from across the Wabash Valley came to the center's big event. The gala showcased the convention center's exclusive dining, ballroom, and entertainment options. Guests joined together for a ceremonial dinner, listened to keynote speakers, and enjoyed live music and entertainment.
Coldwater Community Schools is moving forward on a purchase agreement with Republic Waste Services for the building and property at 120 Treat St. It will be for an off-site transportation department.
Monday, the board approved the $350,000 purchase, a $50,000 reduction in the asking price, said Terry Whelan, superintendent. Now begins due diligence with environmental testing — phase I and phase II.
MANSFIELD, Ind. (WTHI) - It has been a couple of years since the Mansfield Mushroom Festival has been back in Parke County, but it is back like it never left. And, it is back just in time for the mushroom season across The Wabash Valley. If you are lucky enough...
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for April 11, 2022 – April 22, 2022. Hacienda Coyotes Grill, 2433 S. 3rd St. – (4 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Observed mouse droppings on counter behind coffee pot. Ice machine observed with accumulated debris. Found beans not cooled within time limits. Hand wash sink not accessible.
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Board approved a resolution ending the 2019 operating referendum three years early at Monday's school board meeting. That is if the current referendum on the ballot passes on May 3rd. You may remember, that the 2019 referendum raised property taxes slightly...
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The county's solution came from the state of Indiana. Recently the state of Indiana has allowed for 25 year bonds to be available to local entities. Here's how that has affected Knox county. The county originally looked to pay for the jail expansion with a 20-year bond. A local income tax was passed in 2019 to pay for that bond.
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - History came alive over in Parke County this weekend! This was at the Bridgeton Rendezvous 2022!. Folks traveled all the way back to the 18th century to get a glimpse of what life was like. Actors sported period clothing such as feather caps, long waist...
CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI)- The city of Clinton has been needing improvements for years, but hasn't had the money to support certain projects. Now that they do, major upgrades are coming to the city. About 20 fire hydrants are unable to operate, need new parts, and just aren't functional anymore. Many...
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A semi overturned along Interstate 70 early Monday. It happened at around 3:15 a.m. near the 13 mile marker in the westbound lanes. Initial reports were that a driver was trapped inside, but law enforcement has confirmed to News 10 that there were "no" injuries.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Although the DECA competition is coming to an end, two West Vigo High School seniors say their work in the DECA program has prepared them for the future!. Sadie Herring and Keegan Beeler are headed to Indiana State University this fall. The two of them...
