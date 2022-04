ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Ridgewalk Parkway in Cherokee County, a popular tavern received an unpopular health score. Marlow’s Tavern in Woodstock scored 68-points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says tomato concasse, brussels sprouts and dairy cream were left out at room temperature. Plus, several containers of uncovered food were stored next to the handwashing sink and there was substantial black mold along the interior of the ice machine.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO