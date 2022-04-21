ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Law students outraged over professor's controversial comments

By Kiara Alfonseca
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xGjnW_0fG8Ald000

Students at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School are calling for the suspension of a law professor who they say has repeatedly expressed racist beliefs about Black and Asian populations.

"As descendants of enslaved ancestors, immigrants, refugees, asylum seekers and persons holding multiple identities among these, we reject Amy Wax's hateful rhetoric that we in our communities are dangerous, inferior, do not belong have made fewer contributions and are inherently less able to utilize a law because of our skin colors or heritage," their statement read.

On Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Today" earlier this month, Wax spoke about her views against people criticizing racism in America.

"There is just a tremendous amount of resentment and shame of nonwestern peoples against Western peoples for Western people's outsized achievements and contributions," she said.

Later in the show, Wax disparaged Indian Americans who criticize the United States: “They climb the ladder, they get the best education, we give them every opportunity, and they turn around and lead the charge on ‘we’re racist, we’re an awful country'...On some level, their country is a s--thole.”

Students from the National Black Law Students Association, the National Asian Pacific American Law Student Association and the North American South Asian Law Students Association released a joint letter on Wednesday calling for accountability.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QygMN_0fG8Ald000
University of Pennsylvania - PHOTO: Law Professor Amy Wax in a photo provided by the University of Pennsylvania.

"Few understand how much more burdensome law school is for students who continuously receive the message that they are 'less than' or do not belong," the joint letter read. "Penn Law must do more to protect these law students and reject waxes odious rhetoric."

The students are demanding that the school suspend Wax while investigating her employment and conduct in accordance with behavioral conduct and grading policies.

They're also demanding that the school provides transparency into its tenure requirements and behavioral conduct proceedings, as well as provide alternative professors to teach Wax's courses.

Wax declined ABC News' request for comment on the calls for suspension and the criticism.

MORE: LGBTQ college students allege discriminatory treatment at Christian schools

Wax has made numerous controversial comments in the past .

In a 2017 lecture, she said "I don't think I've ever seen a Black student graduate in the top quarter of [a Penn Law] class and rarely, rarely in the top half," which the school's dean debunked, according to the joint letter.

The university at the time barred Wax from teaching required courses and assigned her to elective courses only, the letter said.

In 2019, Wax said the U.S. would be "better off with more whites and fewer non-whites" at a “ conference in Washington, D.C., according to a statement from Theodore Ruger, the dean of the law school, denouncing the comments.

"I write now to emphasize how fundamentally the substantive views attributed to Professor Wax contravene our institutional values and policies," Ruger said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LJLny_0fG8Ald000
STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images - PHOTO: The University of Pennsylvania campus in Philadelphia, May 28, 2019.

He said, "At best, the reported remarks espouse a bigoted theory of white cultural and ethnic supremacy; at worst, they are racist. Under any framing, such views are repugnant to the core values and institutional practices of both Penn Law and the University of Pennsylvania."

In December 2021, on Brown University professor Glenn Loury's "The Glenn Show," Wax said, "as long as most Asians support Democrats and help to advance their positions, I think the United States is better off with fewer Asians and less Asian immigration."

The dean again denounced Wax's comments and began the ongoing University Faculty Senate investigation into her conduct.

MORE: Congress addresses bomb threats at historically Black colleges

"Once again, Amy Wax has, through her thoroughly anti-intellectual and racist comments denigrating Asian immigrants, underscored a fundamental tension around harmful speech at American universities," Ruger stated.

In a statement to ABC News, the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School said it has "made clear that Professor Wax’s views do not reflect our values or practices."

"At this time, as required by the University Handbook, and to preserve the integrity of the process, we will not make any public statements until the proceedings have been completed," the university stated.

Students have long been calling for consequences against Wax, and have expressed disappointment in the university's inaction in the past.

"I think that the university needs to suspend her from all teaching duties," Apratim Vidyarthi, a third-year law student, told ABC News in January . "She shouldn't be allowed to come on campus, she shouldn't be allowed to interact with students while this investigation is ongoing."

Comments / 57

jeff
1d ago

There was absolutely nothing racist about her comments quoted in this article she made during the tucker show. There is a resentment being fueled in this country toward whites. The funny part is that the entire push by the Progressives that we need equity is based on the premise that minorities are less than and not capable to achieve on their own

Reply(19)
40
awake not woke
1d ago

remember qhen colleges were places to go, talk, learn not brainwashing stations. it's called freedom of speech, they should look it up and quit trying to cancel anyone who doesn't embrace the woke insanity.

Reply(6)
50
Donna Fountain
1d ago

Crying wolf will get you what it got the Shepard in the end. Make everything about race and soon no one will even listen. She said nothing racist.

Reply
25
Related
Lawrence Post

Students are calling for a psychology professor to be fired after he was caught on video making racist and xenophobic comments against employees at a local business

Psychology professor was caught on video making racist and xenophobic comments against employees at a local business. Now, some students are calling for him to be fired. The president of the college and the dean of the faculty released a statement and said that the video shows a faculty member making offensive and racist comments at a local business. The college professor reportedly apologized to the employees involved and said he was committed to improve his actions and to educate himself further regarding the profound negative impact of discrimination.
COLLEGES
NBC News

Florida student goes viral after giving classmates an LGBTQ history lesson

A few days after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a bill limiting LGBTQ instruction in the state’s public schools, high school student Will Larkins had an idea. Larkins, the founder and president of the Queer Student Union at Winter Park High School, just outside Orlando, said he asked his history teacher if he could share a lesson with classmates about the 1969 Stonewall uprising in New York City, widely considered a crucial turning point in the modern LGBTQ rights movement. The teacher agreed, Larkins said.
FLORIDA STATE
NewsOne

Professor Says Black Women Should Marry White Men

Ralph Richard Banks, the Jackson Eli Reynolds Professor of Law at Stanford Law School, wrote an op-ed piece titled, "Why More Black Women Should Consider Marrying White Men." He's also the co-founder and faculty director of the Stanford Center for Racial Justice.
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

English professor defends Indiana university's SEGREGATED classes and slams white students who oppose it, telling them it's not about their hurt feelings

A white professor at Anderson University, a Christian college in Indiana, defended the school's decision to racially segregate its diversity and inclusion discussion sessions, claiming opposition to the move was just about 'white people's feelings.'. English professor Elizabeth Boltz Ranfield took to TikTok to explain that opposition to dividing the...
COLLEGES
Daily Mail

Michelle Obama's brother and his wife sue $24,000-a-year Milwaukee school for kicking their nine and 11-year-old 'model student' children out when they complained that virtual lessons 'used racist stereotypes and word plantation'

The brother of former first lady Michelle Obama and his wife are suing their children's private school alleging that administrators expelled their two sons aged nine and 11 after they complained of racist bias during virtual lessons. Craig and Kelly Robinson filed a lawsuit against the $24,000-a-year University School of...
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Wax
Person
Glenn Loury
NBC News

Why Trump’s offhand comment about his health could be a watershed moment

Although the 2022 midterm elections are fast approaching, with control of Congress hanging in the balance, the question of whether Donald Trump will once again try to seek the presidency in 2024 continues to hover over national political discussions. Pols, pundits and former associates of Trump are split about whether...
POTUS
epicstream.com

Michelle Obama Fury: Barack's Wife And Hillary Clinton Feuding Because Of Their White House Ambitions? Ex-FLOTUS To Appear On The Ellen DeGeneres Show's Final Episode

There is no denying that Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton are two of the most popular former First Ladies of the United States. The wives of ex-POTUS Barack Obama and Bill Clinton are also considered two of the most influential FLOTUSes of their generation. Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton are...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Asian People#Racism#Fox News#Western#Indian Americans#North American
Long Beach Tribune

Expensive private kindergarten employee is accused of forcing minor students to chant ‘We want Biden out’, parent of a student devastated, lawsuit

Politics is something that should be kept out of schools at any cost, especially in kindergartens and schools with minor, underage children. While some people think that students should be provided some space for debate, this should take place in middle schools and high schools where students are expected to understand what politics is, what voting means and to understand the voting system.
EDUCATION
PennLive.com

‘It’s a symbol of hatred and pain’: A vendor of Confederate and Trump flags showed up at an elementary school fair and one mom wasn’t having it

There was controversy this week at a Mississippi elementary school after a recent PTO fair featured a vendor who was reportedly peddling Confederate flags and flags that supported Donald Trump. If that seems like odd offerings at an elementary school, Woolmarket Elementary principal Kevin Roberts, at least publicly, appears to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
AL.com

Alabama’s only openly gay legislator to anti-trans bill backers: ‘Don’t you dare call me a friend’

To learn more about The Alabama Education Lab and receive notifications about stories and events, sign up for its newsletter, Ed Chat. Rep. Neil Rafferty, D-Birmingham, had a message for his colleagues Thursday, as they spent the last day of the legislative session debating bills that would limit transgender students’ healthcare options and bathroom access.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Rolling Stone

Fox Nation’s Lara Logan Suggests Theory of Evolution Is a Hoax Funded by Jews

Click here to read the full article. It wasn’t long ago that Lara Logan was a correspondent for CBS News, which is a little hard to believe considering the types of conspiracy theories she’s been pushing since she left the network. The latest came during an appearance on the right-wing podcast “And We Know,” during which Logan suggested that the theory of evolution is the result of a wealthy Jewish family paying Charles Darwin to devise an explanation for what gave rise to humanity. “Does anyone know who employed Darwin, where Darwinism comes from?” Logan, now with Fox News’ streaming service Fox...
SCIENCE
ABC News

ABC News

618K+
Followers
149K+
Post
336M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy