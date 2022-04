Whenever you hear parents in East Texas discussing what businesses we need next it's normally not another delicious restaurant, it always seems to be about having more things for kids to do. Everyone knows if you keep kids busy with fun or exciting activities they are much less likely to get into trouble. And when I learned about the EAA Young Eagles group the details sounded like a lot of fun so I wanted to make sure to share them with you.

GLADEWATER, TX ・ 17 DAYS AGO