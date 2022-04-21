ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Carjacker Dies In Crash Right After Assaulting A 72 yr Old Grandma

By Ingra
600 ESPN El Paso
600 ESPN El Paso
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A 72-year-old San Antonio grandmother was accosted and attacked outside of a gas station in San Antonio during a carjacking. Just moments later the carjacker crashed and died. From out of nowhere 72-year-old Texas grandmother experienced something truly terrifying. 72-year-old Shirlene Hernandez was assaulted, literally hit full force in the face...

krod.com

Comments / 2

Related
KTSA

Two shot by off-duty police officer in apparent San Antonio road rage shooting

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two people were shot while leaving a Walmart parking lot on San Antonio’s far northwest side Friday afternoon. San Antonio police said there was some sort of spat between two parties in front of the store on Potranco and Loop 1604 at around 3 p.m. A witness told police they both got into their cars and were leaving the parking lot, ready to pull onto the Loop 1604.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

Off-duty Texas officer shoots 2 people in Walmart parking lot, police say

SAN ANTONIO — An off-duty policeman in Texas is accused of shooting two people in the parking lot of a Walmart in San Antonio, authorities said Friday. The officer, who serves with the Schertz Police Department northeast of San Antonio, fired shots into a van in the store’s parking lot, KSAT-TV reported. San Antonio police arrived shortly after 3 p.m. CDT and found a 40-year-old man suffering from “several” gunshot wounds and his passenger, a 39-year-old woman, also injured, the television station reported.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Carjacker#Grandma#Gofundme
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Waco PD Makes Murder Arrest

Waco, TEXAS (FOX44) — The Waco Police Department has made an arrest in a murder that took place on Friday, April 15th. 34-year-old Evaristo Jacobo Garcia has been arrested in Tow, Texas, located in Llano County. Investigators say he shot and killed Johnny Vidal Hogan at his home near the 3100 block of Pipkin Lane […]
WACO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
hiphop-n-more.com

Video Surfaces of DaBaby Shooting & Killing Man in 2018, Contrary to His Self-Defense Claims

A new video has surfaced where DaBaby can be seen shooting and killing Jaylin Craig in a Walmart in Charlotte, NC in 2018. The rapper had claimed self defense in the case and charges were never brought against him. DaBaby at the time cllaimed that Craig and his friend Henry Douglas were threatening the rapper and his family. “Daughter could have got hit, son could have got hit,” DaBaby said on Instagram after the event. “Lawyers … telling me not to say nothing … But two [people] walk down on you and your whole … family, threatening y’all, whip out [a gun] on y’all, let me see what y’all going to do.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Independent

Man who plotted to murder ex-wife stopped by passing elderly couple who sat on him

An elderly couple who prevented the murder of a woman by her estranged husband by sitting on him until the police arrived are set to receive bravery awards.Thuan Dinh, 53, was holding a bag containing a piece of rope, petrol and gas cylinders which he used to strangle and stab his ex-partner to death during the “horrific attack” at her workplace.Dinh was jailed for 28 years for her attempted murder. Katherine Jordan, 65, and Roger Trask, 75, were praised by the judge, who said they had “undoubtedly” prevented a murder.Dinh arrived before the nail bar managed by his ex-partner...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Listen to the terrifying mayday call for help made by a father as he and his son were being 'crushed by furniture' after their yacht struck a reef

A father and son were saved after a 'distressing' night being crushed and calling for help inside a yacht after their vessel struck a reef and began to fill with water. Darren South's mayday calls went out as authorities conducted a frantic search and rescue in wild weather conditions off Rottnest Island near Perth.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Child rapist Melvin Miller jailed again over further attacks

A child rapist who possessed the largest library of indecent images a police force had ever found has been given more jail time after admitting further offences against a young girl. Melvin Miller was sentenced to 16 years in April 2020 after pleading guilty to 30 offences against two girls.
PUBLIC SAFETY
600 ESPN El Paso

600 ESPN El Paso

El Paso, TX
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
266K+
Views
ABOUT

600 ESPN EL PASO has the best sports coverage for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy