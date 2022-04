St. Joseph County Intermediate School District superintendent Teresa Belote discussed House Resolution 0210 this week during her report to the ISD board. The language of the bill talks about the fundamental right of parents over the upbringing of their children, she said. Parents are in the best position to know their own children’s needs and circumstances and therefore should maintain authority over all decisions that could impact the health and wellbeing of their children and direct the...

SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO