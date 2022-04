The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. AUPH securities between May 7, 2021 and February 25, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until June 14, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in Ortmann v. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., No. 22-cv-02185 (E.D.N.Y.). Commenced on April 15, 2022, the Aurinia class action lawsuit charges Aurinia and certain of its top executive officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

