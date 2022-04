Redshirt sophomore linebacker Eunique Valentine has entered the NCAA transfer portal. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound linebacker announced his decision Saturday. “I want to thank coach Heup (Josh Heupel) and the Tennessee coaching staff for coaching me to be the best student-athlete I can be,” Valentine announced. “I am very thankful for the outpouring love from the family and the opportunity I was granted.

