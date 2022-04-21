ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, DE

Grammy-Nominated & CMA New Artist of the Year Jimmie Allen pre-race concert set May 1

doverspeedway.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMilton, Del. native’s No. 1 hits include “Best Shot,” “Make Me Want To,” and “Freedom Was A Highway.”. One of the First State’s favorite sons is returning home for Dover Motor Speedway’s biggest NASCAR weekend ever. Multi-platinum selling, award-winning country music...

www.doverspeedway.com

Comments / 2

Related
Chicago Defender

23 Year Old Grammy Nominated Artist Kingfish Talks the Blues

Kingfish has quickly become the defining blues voice of his generation. From his hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi to stages around the world, the now 22-year-old has already headlined two national tours and performed with friends including Vampire Weekend, Jason Isbell, and Buddy Guy (with whom he appeared on Austin City Limits). He was interviewed by Sir Elton John on his Apple Music podcast, Rocket Hour, and recently released a duet with Bootsy Collins. In January 2021, Ingram was simultaneously on the covers of both Guitar World and DownBeat magazines and graced the cover of Living Blues in late 2020. Rolling Stone declared, “Kingfish is one of the most exciting young guitarists in years, with a sound that encompasses B.B. King, Jimi Hendrix, and Prince.”
CHICAGO, IL
WYTV.com

Grammy-award winning artist performs at YSU

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Saturday night, the Youngstown State University Pipino Performing Arts Series came to a close for the season. Grammy-award winning artist Karim Sulayman sang for a crowd of mostly fellow musicians. “Just bring quality art to this area,” said Dana School of Music director Joe...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy