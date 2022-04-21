We’re Hiring! Three Uniformed Officer Openings Announced at TBI Offices Across the State

Editor’s Note: The JCPD confirmed with News Channel 11 that Mann and Lipford were attempting to steal Gibble’s vehicle when Gibble confronted them. Mann then allegedly shot Gibble, according to police. The original release stated there had been a “disagreement,” but did not specify its circumstances. JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An Elizabethton man was […]

ELIZABETHTON, TN ・ 21 DAYS AGO