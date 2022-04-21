Body found just off SR 39 in Gibson Township

An accident Sunday afternoon brought down power, cable, and internet lines in Waterloo. An accident on Routes 5 & 20 on the village’s east end took out a utility pole that dropped wires along and across the highway. The pole, which was severed in half, was right between Peppy’s Ice Cream stand and Community Car Car. It looked like a minivan parked at the garage was damaged in the accident.

WATERLOO, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO