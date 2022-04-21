ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

ROAD WORK: Washington and Orchard, Twin Falls

By Benito Baeza
KOOL 96.5
KOOL 96.5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-If you travel south of Twin Falls you'll find road work for the next several weeks. The City of Twin Falls announced...

kool965.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOOL 96.5

Traffic in Twin Falls

While parking may be bad and parts of Twin Falls are terrible to drive around, such as Blue Lakes and Pole Line, by no means would I consider traffic bad. The lights on Blue Lakes are too close together, on Pole Line all of the major shopping is in the same area, and of course, getting stuck behind a tractor or semi-truck can slow you down as well. The traffic doesn't seem to be so bad, as much as it moves slow. Nobody seems to be in a rush in Twin Falls.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Five Places to Get Crazy High on 4/20 Around Twin Falls

Even though many people around the world will be celebrating 4/20 as a holiday, I’m not going to condone the use of recreational marijuana in this story. I’m also not going to condemn the use of marijuana for medical uses. You do you, but no matter who you are or your feelings about weed, there are some places we can all go to get stupid high around Twin Falls.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Trail Offers Natural Cascading Springs 25 Mi From Twin Falls ID

Southern Idaho might be made up of primarily desert landscapes, but the concentration of natural waterfalls and springs in the region is uniquely ample. While Twin Falls is credited with driving the most tourists to the area annually with landmarks such as the Perrine Bridge and Shoshone Falls, cities such as Hagerman and Wendell also offer highly desirable beauty.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Parts of Twin Falls Hit by Power Outage

UPDATE: Idaho Power is still working to get power back on to about 411 customers after a tree knocked out power earlier this morning. According to Idaho Power, originally 1,684 customers were without power Thursday morning at around 6:44 a.m. Power is expected to be restored by 1 p.m. UPDATE:...
TWIN FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Traffic
Twin Falls, ID
Government
City
Twin Falls, ID
Local
Washington Government
State
Idaho State
Twin Falls, ID
Traffic
Local
Washington Traffic
State
Washington State
Local
Idaho Government
KOOL 96.5

Improvements Scheduled for Idaho 27 in Burley

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-State Highway 27 is scheduled for three improvement projects in the next several years in Burley. The Idaho Department of Transportation will host an open house with people on hand to discuss the three upcoming projects scheduled this summer into 2026 for State Highway 27. The public meeting is scheduled for April 21, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.at Mountain View Elementary in Burley. The overall project will be rehabilitation work on two sections of the roadway and a culvert replacement at the G Canal.
BURLEY, ID
KOOL 96.5

7 Idaho Locations With A Crazy History Behind Them

Idaho has some interesting history. We found some places around Idaho that have some interesting, some of them horrific, stories associated with them. These camps were housing for Japanese Americans after the attack on Pearl Harbor. It was one of the largest ones in the country. You can still go and check them out. There is a lot of history behind it and it is crazy that it wasn't that long ago something like that happened here.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orchard#Road Work#Uban Construction#Klix#Oasis Stop Go#Extreme Excavation Inc
KOOL 96.5

States Struggling the Most to Hire: Where Does Idaho Rank?

The pandemic is beginning to calm a little, and companies are doing their best to bounce back from the last couple of years. Businesses across the country and world are looking to fill spots that they had to let go of during the height of the pandemic, but are attempting to increase their staffs now. Some states are struggling more than others, while others are having more success finding people to fill those openings. How does Idaho rank compared to other states?
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Why the Violin Player in Twin Falls May Be a Scam

We all need money to live, and we all do what we have to do to supply for our families. How people go about making money looks different for everyone. Some of us work normal hours, some work nights, some work one job, and others work two or three. Sometimes people need to beg for money. There are hundreds of ways to get money in this world, and one family recently spotted in Twin Falls decided to use their gifts to raise money for their family; or did they?
TWIN FALLS, ID
Outsider.com

WATCH: Bison ‘Washes’ a Passing Car at Yellowstone National Park

During a recent encounter with a bison at Yellowstone National Park, a visitor caught a massive bison giving her car a wash. The family behind the YouTube channel posted a four-part series that showed a bison as it approached her car and proceeded to lick it. At first, the filmer was a bit nervous about the animal being so close. After all, bison can head butt cars if they feel they are a threat to them or the herd. However, this one was only interested in cleaning the exterior of the vehicle.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
KOOL 96.5

This Nevada Firework Time Capsule Attracts Many From South Idaho

During a recent return to Idaho from California, I took some time to pull off in Battle Mountain at a firework shop that is impossible to miss along Hwy 80 heading east. Battle Mountain is a small town of roughly 3,300 people in Lander County, and is 230 miles southwest of Twin Falls, Idaho. Perhaps the town's biggest claim to fame is a firework shop that many Idahoans travel out-of-state to when stocking up for the Fourth of July holiday.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Idaho State Police Issue Grave Warning About 420 Pot Use

Here’s the 411 on 420 from ISP. If you’re smoking weed stay home. If you’re not at home smoking weed, call a cab, Lyft, or Uber. April 20th is an unofficial marijuana holiday across the country. Some people who rarely smoke pot may decide it’s a good day to light up a joint, which is still illegal in Idaho. Some may also mix smoking with alcohol. The mix causes exponential growth in impairment. Many of our neighboring states have legalized the drug for medicinal and even recreational use.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Another Argument for Keeping Marijuana Illegal in Idaho

Dope is bad for you. No matter how much you caterwaul about it being harmless, research keeps coming along suggesting it turns regular smokers into zombies. Whenever I write one of these columns, I get nasty emails from stoners. They don’t like their sacrament being scrutinized. Maybe it’s because they’ve become paranoid and psychotic.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

What Would You Do? Broke Something in a Twin Falls Antique Store

What would you do? What would you do if you went shopping and while walking around the store, saw an item you wanted to buy, but you accidentally drop it and it breaks? Maybe it isn't one you want to buy, but instead, your arm accidentally knocks into it, knocking it over and it shatters. There are multiple options you can do here, but which is the one you choose? This situation happened recently to my family and me, and we had to decide on which route to take.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Ranking the 5 Most Frustrating Parking Lots in Twin Falls

Running errands and going out can be a drag. You have to deal with traffic, and people, and it takes time out of your day when you could be doing something else. Unfortunately, we all have to go grocery shopping, shop for clothes, and do other things we need. One of the processes that are the worst when it comes to doing these things is parking. In some places, it isn't so bad, but in others, it is awful and forces us to scream words that we have to ask forgiveness for later on. Here are the worst places to park in Twin Falls.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

7 Reasons Why the End of the World May Be Coming to Idaho

The world is in a strange place and things that many thought they would never see or that would ever happen, have occurred in the last few years. There have been diseases spread across the globe, fires that stretch for miles, and giant bugs that parachute. Many of the things that people have witnessed or experienced are defining history, and many of these occurrences are more on the negative side. With so much doom and gloom in the world over the last few years, it makes one question, is the end of the world fast approaching? Here are some reasons, it may be happening sooner than later.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls, ID
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
772K+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy