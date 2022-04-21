Junior cyclist sings praises of biking opportunities in Roanoke Valley

It's a Happy Birthday celebration at the Wrecking Crew Harley Davidson® at 3518 Bristol Hwy, in Johnson City, this Saturday, April 23 on the "motor mile." Wrecking Crew's first birthday is being celebrated on April 23 from 12:00 - 5:00 p.m. at their location in Johnson City. The shop will be in full celebration mode with All Out Dyno Drags there. They invite everyone down to come and race a 1/4 mile and see what your fastest time is. You can race your friends, strangers, and use any make and model motorcycle - they are all welcome.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO