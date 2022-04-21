Boys Junior Varsity Tennis finishes 1st place at Invitational @ Goddard High School – Goddard, Eisenhower HS, Hesston, Maize, Winfield

(Logan) Audubon graduate Matt Kiger followed in the coaching footsteps of his father. His dad Dean had a great run with the Wheelers in baseball and wrestling among others. “With me growing up he was coaching 3-4 sports. I’d spend my summers down at the ball diamond because he did both little league and high school baseball. He watched film for football and I’d get a chance to go see some of that. And of course wrestling, we went to about every wrestling tournament. So just watching him in action and then I wanted to go into teaching which goes hand in hand with coaching. Coaching is just an extension of teaching. So that’s what really peaked my interest. It just seemed like an avenue I wanted to go.”

AUDUBON, IA ・ 45 MINUTES AGO