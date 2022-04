Running errands and going out can be a drag. You have to deal with traffic, and people, and it takes time out of your day when you could be doing something else. Unfortunately, we all have to go grocery shopping, shop for clothes, and do other things we need. One of the processes that are the worst when it comes to doing these things is parking. In some places, it isn't so bad, but in others, it is awful and forces us to scream words that we have to ask forgiveness for later on. Here are the worst places to park in Twin Falls.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 6 DAYS AGO