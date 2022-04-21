ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sportscaster Kenny Albert will have memoir published in 2023

By Associated Press
KESQ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Sportscaster Kenny Albert will cover a lot of territory in a memoir scheduled for next year. Albert has worked...

kesq.com

KESQ

Springer greets Houston fans with leadoff HR, Blue Jays win

HOUSTON (AP) — George Springer hit a leadoff homer in the first game against his former team, and Santiago Espinal homered for the second straight game to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 3-2 win over the Houston Astros. The Astros have lost four in a row. The game was tied with one out in the seventh inning when Espinal, who hit his first homer this season in a win Friday night, connected for a solo drive off Blake Taylor. The Blue Jays lead the majors with 20 home runs after clubbing four in the first two games of this series.
HOUSTON, TX
KESQ

Ovechkin injured as Capitals lose to Maple Leafs in shootout

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin was injured in the third period of the Washington Capitals’ 4-3 shootout loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ovechkin left with what the team called an upper-body injury after crashing left shoulder and arm first into the boards. The Capitals blew a two-goal lead the remainder of regulation and failed to scored on a power play in overtime before losing in the shootout. Ovechkin’s status moving forward is unclear with the start of the playoffs just over a week away. The Capitals missed an opportunity to pass the rival Pittsburgh Penguins for third place in the Metropolitan Division.
NHL
KESQ

Reds’ skid reaches 11 games in 5-0 loss to Cardinals

CINCINNATI (AP) — Dakota Hudson pitched 6 2/3 innings of one-hit ball, Paul Goldschmidt drove in two runs with a sixth-inning double and the St. Louis Cardinals beat Cincinnati 5-0. It is the 11th straight loss for the injury-plagued Reds. Hudson entered the game with a 7.71 ERA, but limited Cincinnati to two hits. The Reds have lost 11 straight for the first time since 2016. Right-hander Tyler Mahle (1-2) took the loss for Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI, OH
KESQ

Lincoln Riley feels momentum gathering for USC in spring

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lincoln Riley saw Southern California’s well-attended spring game as just another milestone in the lengthy task of raising a prestigious college football program from its lowest depths in three decades. Running out of the historic Coliseum tunnel in front of a cheering home crowd for the first time on a picture-perfect Saturday in sunny Los Angeles left Riley even more confident he’s leading the Trojans in the right direction. The Trojans went through their scrimmage in front of 33,427 fans. That’s the largest crowd to attend the spring game since the school began keeping track in the 1990s.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ

Wood, four Giants relievers stifle Nationals in 5-2 win

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Wood pitched five effective innings and San Francisco’s bullpen closed it out, leading the Giants to a 5-2 victory over the Washington Nationals. Wilmer Flores and Joc Pederson each had two hits for San Francisco, which won for the third time in four games. It beat Washington 7-1 in the series opener Friday night. Wood allowed two runs and four hits. The left-hander struck out five and walked one. Riley Adams homered for Washington.
WASHINGTON, DC
KESQ

Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur dies at age 70

MONTREAL (AP) — Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur, who helped the Montreal Canadiens win five Stanley Cup titles in the 1970s, has died at age 70. The No. 1 pick in the 1971 NHL draft, Lafleur registered 518 goals and 728 assists in 14 seasons with Montreal. With the flashy forward leading the way, the Canadiens won it all in 1973, and then four more times from 1976 to 1979. Canadiens President Geoff Molson said the organization was devastated.
NHL
KESQ

Ovechkin injured in third period of Capitals’ game vs. Leafs

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin left the Washington Capitals’ game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday night after crashing hard into the boards and was ruled out with what the team called an upper-body injury. Ovechkin tripped over goaltender Erik Kallgren’s stick on a breakaway and went left shoulder first into the boards. He was down on the ice grimacing in pain for several seconds before getting to his feet and skating off without his stick. Washington’s longtime captain yelled at officials about no penalty being called on the play before leaving the ice and going directly down the tunnel. He also took a puck to the right shin earlier in the night but did not miss a shift.
WASHINGTON, DC
KESQ

Wright cites lost ‘edge’ in surprise Villanova retirement

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Jay Wright says he no longer had the mental edge he needed to continue his career and that’s why he decided to retire at Villanova. The 60-year-old Wright shocked college basketball this week with his retirement from the Big East program he led to two national championships and four Final Fours in a Hall of Fame career. His last game was a loss this season in the Final Four. He went 520-197 in 21 seasons at the school and turned the program over to his former assistant coach, Kyle Neptune. Wright says he considers himself officially retired from all levels of coaching.
VILLANOVA, PA
KESQ

Even with Murray drama, Cards confident in team’s direction

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals appeared to be one of the more stable franchises in the NFL just six months ago. That changed a little after a late-season collapse and a passive/aggressive contract spat between quarterback Kyler Murray and the team’s front office brought some drama to the desert. Assuming Murray and the Cardinals figure out things, the upcoming draft is a way to plug some holes on the roster. The Cardinals don’t have any glaring holes but could certainly use help at multiple positions, including edge rusher, defensive line, receiver and cornerback.
TEMPE, AZ
KESQ

Capitals blank Coyotes 2-0, complete successful road trip

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Conor Sheary scored in the first period and Vitek Vanecek got his fourth shutout of the season as the Washington Capitals beat the Arizona Coyotes 2-0 for their seventh win in nine games. John Carlson scored his 16th into an empty net with 25 seconds remaining. Sheary and Nic Dowd had the assists on that goal. Vanecek stopped 19 shots for his seventh career shutout and 20th victory of the season. The Capitals pulled even with Pittsburgh for third place in the Metropolitan Division with 99 points. Karel Vejmelka had 27 saves for the Coyotes, who have lost nine straight (0-8-1).
NHL
KESQ

Yanks fans pelt Cleveland outfielders with debris after win

NEW YORK (AP) — Some Yankees fans in the right-field bleachers pelted Cleveland outfielders with bottles, cans and debris in a chaotic scene moments after Isiah Kiner-Falefa and pinch-hitter Gleyber Torres got RBI hits with two outs in the ninth inning to lift New York to a 5-4 win. Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and other Yankees rushed toward the wall in right-center field to calm the crowd. Kiner-Falefa hit a tying double over left fielder Steven Kwan, who was shaken up running into the wall. Before play resumed, Cleveland right fielder Oscar Mercado pointed at the stands and center fielder Myles Straw climbed the chain-link fence to confront face-to-face at least one fan. Torres then lined a single to win it. As Mercado and Straw chased the ball, several fans began throwing objects at them.
CLEVELAND, OH
KESQ

Nets hope to get Durant started, 76ers try to finish Raptors

NEW YORK (AP) — Scoring has rarely looked so difficult for Kevin Durant. A four-time league leader who averaged 29.9 points this season, Durant missed each of his 10 shots in the second half of Game 2 against Boston. He made just 13 of 41 while the Brooklyn Nets fell into a 2-0 hole. The Nets host Game 3 on Saturday and might get Ben Simmons back in Game 4 on Monday. They could be facing elimination by then if Durant doesn’t revert to the player who was averaging 29.5 points in the postseason coming into this series, third-highest ever. Philadelphia can become the first team in the second round by beating Toronto to finish a sweep.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KESQ

AP source: Hornets fire coach Borrego after 4 seasons

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets have fired coach James Borrego. A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press Friday about the move. the person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team has not publicly announced the move. The 44-year-old Borrego was 138-163 in four seasons as the Hornets coach. Charlotte finished 43-39 this season, but was blown out in the play-in game for the second straight year. The Hornets have not made the playoffs since the 2015-16 season. Charlotte has improved its win total by 10 in each of the past two seasons and the coach expressed his optimism about the team moving forward following the team’s exit interviews. It’s unclear who owner Michael Jordan will choose to replace Borrego.
CHARLOTTE, NC
KESQ

Kaprizov, Fiala set franchise bests, Wild beat Kraken 6-3

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and three assists to become the first player in Minnesota franchise history with at least 100 points in a season, and the Wild established four franchise records and tied another in beating Seattle 6-3. Joel Eriksson Ek had two goals and an assist, Mats Zuccarello, Ryan Hartman and Nick Deslauriers also scored, and Kevin Fiala had a team-record five assists for Minnesota, which also established all-time bests with its 50th win and 107 points. Marc-Andre Fleury had 25 saves. Daniel Sprong, Yanni Gourde and Matty Beniers scored for Seattle, which saw its season-high three game-winning streak end. Philipp Grubauer finished with 29 saves.
SEATTLE, WA
KESQ

Jesse Winker wins it in the 12th, Mariners beat Royals 5-4

SEATTLE (AP) — Jesse Winker capped an 11-pitch at-bat with a broken-bat single into right field to score Adam Frazier, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Kansas City Royals 5-4 in 12 innings to complete a three-game sweep. Winker had an 11-pitch at-bat in the 10th inning that ended with a sacrifice fly that scored Frazier to tie the game at 4-4. Two innings later, Winker fouled off seven pitches from Kansas City’s Joel Payamps before dumping his first hit of the game into right field. Seattle finished off an impressive 7-2 homestand. Hunter Dozier hit a solo homer with one out in the ninth inning off Drew Steckenrider to pull the Royals even at 3-3.
SEATTLE, WA

