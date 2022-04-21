Sportscaster Kenny Albert will have memoir published in 2023

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin left the Washington Capitals’ game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday night after crashing hard into the boards and was ruled out with what the team called an upper-body injury. Ovechkin tripped over goaltender Erik Kallgren’s stick on a breakaway and went left shoulder first into the boards. He was down on the ice grimacing in pain for several seconds before getting to his feet and skating off without his stick. Washington’s longtime captain yelled at officials about no penalty being called on the play before leaving the ice and going directly down the tunnel. He also took a puck to the right shin earlier in the night but did not miss a shift.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 9 HOURS AGO