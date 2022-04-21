ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

One Of Europe’s Biggest Rhododendrons Aged 170 Years Reaches Full Bloom In Cornwall

By Zenger News
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese stunning images show one of the biggest rhododendrons in Europe aged 170 years reaching full bloom. The colorful spectacle at the Tregothnan Estate has been growing for around 170 years and is continuing to wow onlookers. Internationally known as the home of English tea, Tregothnan near Truro, Cornwall,...

spokesman-recorder.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

The Mount Everest mystery deepens: Was there an international cover-up of a dead climber's ascent?

In the spring of 2019, I led a team to the Chinese side of Mount Everest to try and solve one of mountaineering's greatest mysteries: Who really was the first to leave their boot prints on its summit? Officially, the tallest mountain on Earth was first ascended by Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary on May 29, 1953. But there has always been a chance that pioneering British mountaineers George Leigh Mallory and Andrew Sandy Irvine, who were last seen at 28,200 feet on June 8th, 1924, still "going strong" for the top, might have beat them to the punch. Mallory and Irvine, wearing wool and gabardine, hobnailed leather boots and homemade oxygen sets, disappeared into a swirling cloud on that fateful day, never to be seen alive again. Ever since, the question of whether they might have made the top before falling or succumbing to the elements has stirred the collective imagination of the mountaineering world.
LIFESTYLE
Hello Magazine

The Queen's incredible addition at Buckingham Palace revealed

The Queen has revealed an amazing change to the grounds of Buckingham Palace ahead of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June. The monarch's official social media accounts shared a photo of the eye-catching addition to her London residence this week, and royal watchers were seriously impressed. An illustration showed a...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Rhododendron#Bloom#Cornwall#The Tregothnan Estate#English#Tregothnan#Himalayas
AFP

Tiny Bronte book heads home to Yorkshire after New York sale

A miniature book of poems written by a 13-year-old Charlotte Bronte will return to her windswept Yorkshire home after it was bought for $1.25 million by a British consortium, the buyers said Monday. "It is always emotional when an item belonging to the Bronte family is returned home," she said in a statement.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy