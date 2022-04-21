ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Josh Pate believes Texas could have the No. 1 scoring offense in 2022

By Cami Griffin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TigjN_0fG6E5gn00

It’s no secret that the Texas Longhorns will have a high-powered offense in 2022.

While there are still a few holes to fill, particularly along the offensive line, it’s hard to ignore the firepower that Steve Sarkisian was able to bring in via the transfer portal this offseason.

Shortly after Texas landed a commitment from former Alabama wide receiver Agiye Hall on Tuesday evening, many began discussing how dangerous the Longhorns offense will be this upcoming season, so much so that some proclaimed it could be the best in the country.

Josh Pate of 247Sports doesn’t think it’s bold to believe that Texas could have the No. 1 scoring offense behind the likes of Bijan Robinson, Xavier Worthy and several other new additions.

Robinson and Worthy will still be the focal point of Sarkisian’s offense, but the wide receiver room took a significant step this offseason by landing Isaiah Neyor and Agiye Hall. Not to mention, speedster Brennen Thompson will arrive on campus this summer.

It’s still too early to deem Quinn Ewers the starting quarterback for the season opener on Sept. 3, as he’s amidst a close position battle with third-year player Hudson Card, but his ability to stretch the field only heightens the excitement for this new wide receiver room.

“Texas could absolutely end up locking down the number one scoring offense. Now the follow up is how much of that is out of necessity? Because they find themselves still having to score 35 or 40 to win, which is a defensive question,” Pate said.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Caleb Williams Makes His USC Debut: Fans React

Safe to say: Caleb Williams didn’t disappoint in his USC debut Saturday. In his first on-field introduction to Trojans fans at USC’s spring game, the Oklahoma transfer finished the day 10-12 for 98 yards and two touchdowns; tossing some beautiful throws in the process. Williams performance was the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: USC’s Spring Game Crowd Is Going Viral

Some things never change. USC may have gotten a facelift this offseason by brining in Lincoln Riley, Caleb Williams and a whole new staff. But that didn’t change the Trojans’ lackluster crowd attendance as of late. USC’s spring game crowd was pretty abysmal on Saturday. You’d think it’d...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Sports
State
Alabama State
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Pate
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#The Texas Longhorns#247sports
KARK

Arkansas’ Commitment List Shrinks by One

FAYETTEVILLE — Converse (Texas) Judson Class of 2023 three-star wide receiver Anthony Evans has decommitted from Arkansas. Evans committed to Arkansas on Nov. 25, but he has enjoyed extreme success in track recently and also gained several new offers. He took to Twitter for his decision to drop his verbal pledge to the Hogs.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

No. 1 CBB Transfer Announces Commitment

Kendric Davis, the No. 1 transfer in college basketball, announced on Friday night where he’ll resume his college basketball career. The former SMU guard will remain in the American Athletic Conference. Davis has officially committed to Memphis. He heard from over 30 schools after he entered the transfer portal.
MEMPHIS, TN
saturdaytradition.com

Ex-Indiana big man Michael Durr reveals transfer destination

Former Indiana basketball reserve center Michael Durr is leaving Bloomington for Orlando. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Durr is headed to UCF to continue his college basketball career. It’s a return back to the Sunshine State for the 7-foot center, who started his career at USF in Tampa.
ORLANDO, FL
The Spun

Ohio State Defensive Player Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

Another member of Ohio State’s defensive line has reportedly chosen to enter the transfer portal this spring. On Saturday, junior DL Noah Potter decided to seek playing time elsewhere. Per NBC affiliate Whitney Harding, “Can confirm Ohio State defensive lineman Noah Potter is in the transfer portal.”. Potter...
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

100K+
Followers
147K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy