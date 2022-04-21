No comments on monetary policy from Powell in his pre-recorded remarks

Trips by top U.S. officials to warzones are typically shrouded in secrecy, not in advance. U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s visit will be the first high-level U.S. visit since the war started in February. This comes as the U.S. is stepping up military support. Dozens of heavy artillery systems are now on their way to Ukraine, part of the 1.2 billion worth of weapons the U.S. has announced in the last two weeks. Zelensky still asks for more and pushes the U.S. to declare Russia state-sponsored terrorism.April 23, 2022.

POTUS ・ 1 DAY AGO