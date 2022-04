SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathryn Leora Brink, 93, passed away Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center. Known as Leora or Lee and to many of her children’s friends as “Mom” was born January 1, 1929, in Berwinsdale, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Byron and Bessie (Beals) Lewis.

